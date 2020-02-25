This child and their parent are almost ready for story time–but first, they must find the perfect seat! This cozy picturebook by Drawn Together author Minh Lê takes readers through various opposites (“Too rough! Too slippery!”) as his characters search for just the right spot. Adorable art by acclaimed illustrator Gus Gordon invites adults and children to giggle all the way through to the heartwarming ending, when the answer falls right into their laps.