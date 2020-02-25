Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Perfect Seat
This child and their parent are almost ready for story time–but first, they must find the perfect seat! This cozy picturebook by Drawn Together author Minh Lê takes readers through various opposites (“Too rough! Too slippery!”) as his characters search for just the right spot. Adorable art by acclaimed illustrator Gus Gordon invites adults and children to giggle all the way through to the heartwarming ending, when the answer falls right into their laps.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A perfect pick for sharing aloud in almost any seat."—School Library Journal
"Easy for both children and adults to connect to."—The New York Times
PRAISE FOR DRAWN TOGETHER
SCIBA Award
* "Drawn Together is a testament to the strength of a shared love to overcome barriers of age, language and culture, and will leave readers, like Grandpa and his grandson, 'happily... SPEECHLESS.'"—Shelf Awarness (starred review)
"This one is just right for the story time set."—Publishers Weekly