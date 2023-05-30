This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 30, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Inspired by a box of mementos found abandoned in a dumpster following a house clearance, The Museum of Ordinary People is a poignant, insightful, and ultimately uplifting story of memory and love, grief and loss, and the things we leave behind. It is another brilliant novel from an author who seems to have the absolute knack of writing topical, engaging, heartwarming stories.