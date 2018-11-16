Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Little Book of Marilyn
Inspiration from the Goddess of Glam
A lifestyle guide and tribute to the style, glamour, and showmanship of Hollywood’s most iconic star, with Marilyn-inspired lessons and inspiration for today’s woman.Read More
While the 1950s was in many ways an era of repression for women, Marilyn Monroe broke barriers and rebelled against convention — and charmed the world with her beauty, talent, and irresistible personality. Filled with gorgeous photos, The Little Book of Marilyn will show you how to bring a touch of that glamour into your own life through:
- Tutorials on recreating the star’s makeup looks
- Style advice and tips on where to find Marilyn-like fashions
- Décor ideas from Marilyn’s own homes
- Everyday inspiration from her life that will let your inner Marilyn shine, and much more!