The Little Book of Marilyn

Inspiration from the Goddess of Glam

by

A lifestyle guide and tribute to the style, glamour, and showmanship of Hollywood’s most iconic star, with Marilyn-inspired lessons and inspiration for today’s woman.

While the 1950s was in many ways an era of repression for women, Marilyn Monroe broke barriers and rebelled against convention — and charmed the world with her beauty, talent, and irresistible personality. Filled with gorgeous photos, The Little Book of Marilyn will show you how to bring a touch of that glamour into your own life through:

  • Tutorials on recreating the star’s makeup looks
  • Style advice and tips on where to find Marilyn-like fashions
  • Décor ideas from Marilyn’s own homes
  • Everyday inspiration from her life that will let your inner Marilyn shine, and much more!
Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Entertainment & Performing Arts

On Sale: July 9th 2019

Price: $11.99 / $14.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780762466535

