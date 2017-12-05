Behind the Line of Scrimmage

"Michael signed me to an NFL contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars during their inaugural 1995 season. He was among the first black executives in charge of football operations in the League. He paved the way for other black executives and I was proud to see him in that leadership role.

"His book is an inspirational journey of facing the intersection of race and culture in professional sports and specifically the NFL.

"This is a must-read for anyone who ever wanted to be a fly on the wall to see, fully comprehend and appreciate the many challenges and obstacles that are unique to minorities in the workplace."