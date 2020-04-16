

McDonald had been promoted to detective at the urging of NYPD Deputy Commissioner Jack Maple, a postal worker’s son who sported a bow tie, Homburg hat, and two-tone shoes as he implemented crime-fighting strategies he developed as a “cave cop” to deter violent subway robberies. Before making the unprecedented leap from transit lieutenant to deputy commissioner, Maple had been routinely mocked for imagining the impossible: that Times Square would one day be a destination for families and tourists. However, as the years progressed and Maple’s crime reduction methods continued to see success, the NYPD — guided by Maple’s smarts and galvanized by McDonald’s spirit — made the impossible a reality.



NEW YORK’S FINEST is the story of a city’s transformation through the tireless efforts of Officer McDonald, Detective Maple, and the people around them: beat cops, detectives, community organizers, political activists, and everyday New Yorkers — the finest of The Finest.

The son and grandson of cops, Officer Steven McDonald was a legend of the NYPD. Part of a generation of police officers who helped transform New York City from “Fear City” into the safest big city in the United States, McDonald — who was shot and paralyzed from the neck down during an altercation in Central Park 1986 — used the lessons learned from tragedy to preach love and forgiveness, even as he went in his motorized wheelchair from one police funeral to another.