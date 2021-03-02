Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

The Gods of Guilt
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Gods of Guilt

by Michael Connelly

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Large Print Hardcover Audiobook Download Abridged Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback Mass Market Audiobook CD Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Large Print Hardcover See All

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 2, 2013. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Dec 2, 2013

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9780446556774

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Legal

Description

Defense attorney Mickey Haller is forced to bend the law until it breaks when he is hired to defend a man accused of killing a prostitute in this novel of courtroom suspense, the “best one yet” (The Washington Post).

Mickey Haller gets the text, “Call me ASAP – 187,” and the California penal code for murder immediately gets his attention. Murder cases have the highest stakes and the biggest paydays, and they always mean Haller has to be at the top of his game.

When Mickey learns that the victim was his own former client, a prostitute he thought he had rescued and put on the straight and narrow path, he knows he is on the hook for this one. He soon finds out that she was back in LA and back in the life. Far from saving her, Mickey may have been the one who put her in danger.

Haunted by the ghosts of his past, Mickey must work tirelessly and bring all his skill to bear on a case that could mean his ultimate redemption or proof of his ultimate guilt. The Gods of Guilt shows once again why “Michael Connelly excels, easily surpassing John Grisham in the building of courtroom suspense” (Los Angeles Times).

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

A Lincoln Lawyer Novel