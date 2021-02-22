The Dark Hours

Has a killer lain dormant for years only to strike again on New Year’s Eve? LAPD Detective Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch team up to find justice for an innocent victim in the new thriller from #1 New York Times bestselling author Michael Connelly
There's chaos in Hollywood on New Year's Eve. Working her graveyard shift, LAPD Detective Renée Ballard seeks shelter at the end of the countdown to wait out the traditional rain of lead as hundreds of revelers shoot their guns into the air. As reports start to roll in of shattered windshields and other damage, Ballard is called to a scene where a hardworking auto shop owner has been fatally hit by a bullet in the middle of a crowded street party.
It doesn't take long for Ballard to determine that the deadly bullet could not have fallen from the sky. Ballard’s investigation leads her to look into another unsolved murder—a case at one time worked by Detective Harry Bosch.
Ballard and Bosch team up once again to find out where the old and new cases intersect. All the while they must look over their shoulders. The killer who has stayed undetected for so long knows they are coming after him.
There's chaos in Hollywood on New Year's Eve. Working her graveyard shift, LAPD Detective Renée Ballard seeks shelter at the end of the countdown to wait out the traditional rain of lead as hundreds of revelers shoot their guns into the air. As reports start to roll in of shattered windshields and other damage, Ballard is called to a scene where a hardworking auto shop owner has been fatally hit by a bullet in the middle of a crowded street party.
It doesn't take long for Ballard to determine that the deadly bullet could not have fallen from the sky. Ballard’s investigation leads her to look into another unsolved murder—a case at one time worked by Detective Harry Bosch.
Ballard and Bosch team up once again to find out where the old and new cases intersect. All the while they must look over their shoulders. The killer who has stayed undetected for so long knows they are coming after him.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Michael Connelly:
"Connelly is the Raymond Chandler of this generation, and readers will be studying his writing methods decades from now."—Jeff Ayers, Associated Press
"Connelly is the Raymond Chandler of this generation, and readers will be studying his writing methods decades from now."—Jeff Ayers, Associated Press
“There is no better news than a new book from the great Michael Connelly."—Mike Lupica, New York Daily News
"For die-hard fans of police procedurals, Connelly is the real deal."—Marilyn Stasio, New York Times Book Review
“Taken together, Connelly’s novels form an indispensable, compelling chronicle of LA . . . His books are rich in the details and meanings of seismic events that have formed the rough contours of LA law and order.”—Jonathan Shapiro, Los Angeles Times
"Michael Connelly has earned his place in the pantheon of great crime fiction writers by creating characters people care about and are eager to come back to."—Paul Saltzman, Chicago Sun-Times
“When it comes to series mysteries, there’s everybody else, and then there’s Michael Connelly. Is he really that good, you ask? Oh yeah, he’s really that good.”—Bruce Tierney, BookPage