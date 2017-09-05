Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mia Michaels was an Emmy Award-winning judge and choreographer for the hit TV show So You Think You Can Dance. She was a creator of Broadway’s hit musical Finding Neverland, and she recently reinvented a New York institution, the Rockettes of Radio City Music Hall. Mia has choreographed national performances for Celine Dion, Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, Prince, and more.

A Unicorn in a World of Donkeys

A Guide to Life for All the Exceptional, Excellent Misfits Out There

by

An empowerment manifesto for creatives, misfits, innovators, and disruptors from the star of So You Think You Can Dance and creator of Broadway’s Finding Neverland

A Unicorn in a World of Donkeys offers a playbook for living a creative and authentic life. Using her own story as a launching spot, and creative quizzes, charts, and lists to engage the reader in an interactive journey, Mia Michaels explores the experience of the unicorn in a world of donkeys, a world where fitting in, pleasing others, following rules, and maintaining norms-no matter how messed up those norms are-is the only acceptable path. She acknowledges the struggles of the unicorn life-loneliness, ridicule, being misunderstood and undervalued-and goes on encourage readers to reframe the unicorn life the way she has, as essential to a life of brilliance.

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Motivational & Inspirational

On Sale: May 1st 2018

Price: $13.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9781580057752

