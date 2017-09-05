Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mia Michaels
Mia Michaels was an Emmy Award-winning judge and choreographer for the hit TV show So You Think You Can Dance. She was a creator of Broadway’s hit musical Finding Neverland, and she recently reinvented a New York institution, the Rockettes of Radio City Music Hall. Mia has choreographed national performances for Celine Dion, Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, Prince, and more.Read More
By the Author
A Unicorn in a World of Donkeys
An empowerment manifesto for creatives, misfits, innovators, and disruptors from the star of So You Think You Can Dance and creator of Broadway's Finding Neverland…