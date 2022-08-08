Description

A thrilling mystery woven into a beautifully-constructed family memoir: Meryl Frank journeys to seek the truth about a beloved and revolutionary cousin, a celebrated actress in Vilna before WWII, and to answer the question of how the next generation should honor the memory of the Holocaust



As child, Meryl Frank was the chosen inheritor of family remembrance. Her aunt Mollie, a formidable and cultured woman, insisted that Meryl never forget who they were, where they came from, and the hate that nearly destroyed them. Over long afternoons, Mollie told her about the shtetl, the theater, and, above all else, Meryl’s cousin, the radiant Franya Winter. Franya was the leading light of Vilna’s Yiddish theater, a remarkable and precocious woman, a star at the center of a Jewish artistic Mecca who cast off the restrictions of her Hasidic family and community to play roles as prostitutes and bell hops and lovers and nuns. Yet there was one thing her aunt Mollie would never tell Meryl: how Franya died. Before Mollie passed away, she gave Meryl a Yiddish book contained the terrible answer, but forbade her to read. And for years, Meryl obeyed.



Unearthed is the story of Meryl’s search for Franya, a mystery woven into a family memoir, a timely history of hatred and resistance. Through archives across four continents, by way of chance encounters and miraculous discoveries, and eventually, guided by the shocking truth recorded in the pages of the forbidden book, Meryl conjures the rogue spirit of her cousin, her beauty and her tragedy. Her search reveals a lost world destroyed by hatred, illuminating the cultural haven of Vilna and its resistance during World War II. And as she seeks to find her lost family legacy, Meryl looks for answers to the questions that have defined her life: What is our duty to the past? How do we honor such memories while keeping them from consuming us? And most important of all, what do we teach our children about tragedy?