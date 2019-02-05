Hacker Series Box Set Books 1-5

Devour all five books in the addictive #1 New York Times bestselling series that’s sold over a million copies worldwide, perfect “for those who love Fifty Shades.” (Heroes and Heartbreakers)



Hardwired

Erica Hathaway has had to work hard her whole life-first when she lost her parents and then to prove herself in the male-dominated tech world. The only thing she didn’t prepare for was billionaire and rumored hacker Blake Landon. He’s sexy, intimidating, and determined to win her over. But when Blake uncovers a dark secret from Erica’s past, even he may not be able to protect her.



Hardpressed

Erica has broken down the walls that kept her from opening her heart and her business to Blake, and she’s determined not to let anything come between them. But when demons from her past threaten their future, Erica makes a decision that could change their lives forever.



Hardline

Erica has given Blake her trust and her love, and he has no intention of letting her out of his life again. But when he tests the boundaries of her commitment, she is forced to face the dark desires he’s kept hidden. As their bonds grow stronger, their enemies are closing in. With Erica’s company in danger, Blake must protect her from those who would ruin her only to get to him.



Hard Limit

When life has torn them apart, Blake and Erica have always found their way back to each other, deeper in love and stronger than ever. But on the verge of making the ultimate commitment, Erica uncovers an unsettling chapter of Blake’s history. As danger lurks and dark secrets come to light, will the past destroy their promise of forever?



Hard Love

Just when Blake and Erica think their troubles are safely behind them, Blake finds himself at the center of a massive scandal, haunted by the transgressions of his hacker past. But when he defies the authorities and refuses to seek the truth, will he let his past win? Or can Erica convince him that their life together is worth fighting for-now more than ever?