Someone Just Like You
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Sizzling chemistry and tender friendship develops between two childhood rivals in this hilarious rom-com from the author of As Seen on TV.
Jude Stark is the bane of Molly Blum's existence. The former neighbors and complete opposites began a rivalry in grade school that continued all the way through high school, consisting of fights, pranks, and generally one‑upping each other—until one over-the-top prank changed everything. A decade later, their siblings have forced them to collaborate on a surprise co‑wedding anniversary celebration for their parents, and soon Molly and Jude are reverting to their old tricks.
But eventually, a reluctant friendship develops…along with an unexpected spark of sexual tension. The two come to discover they have more in common than they thought, including continually dating doppelgängers of each other, raising the question why are they seeking in romantic partners what they claim to hate about each other. They finally give in to their growing feelings, but will that old competitive spirit take over, or will they finally realize being on the same team is a lot more fun?
What's Inside
Praise
“Adorable and steamy fun that’s full of Gilmore Girls vibes.”—Abby Jimenez, New York Times bestselling author, on AS SEEN ON TV
“This laugh-out-loud rom-com is full of charm, wit, and humor that speaks straight to my Hallmark-loving soul. Schorr has created a dynamic cast of authentic, relatable characters to fall in love with. An absolute must read!”—Helena Hunting, New York Times bestselling author, on AS SEEN ON TV
“A match made in heaven for fans of happily-ever-afters in all mediums.”—Kirkus, on AS SEEN ON TV
“This upbeat and lighthearted read has all the necessary ingredients any hopeless romantic could want: the importance of love, family and finding oneself.”—USA Today, on AS SEEN ON TV