Head Over Heels: Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A gorgeous photographic peek at one of America’s most iconic couples, including numerous never-before-seen images from the enduring love story of Joanne Woodward and

Paul Newman.



Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman’s legacy as movie stars, stage actors, artistic collaborators, political activists, and philanthropists is unparalleled. To this day, they remain the stuff of Hollywood legend.

Irresistibly romantic, Head Over Heels is a visually immersive, deeply personal look into the private world of two public figures, lovingly curated by their daughter, Melissa Newman. The collection chronicles their romance through the work of an impressive list of contributors, including:



Richard Avedon

Sid Avery

Giancarlo Botti

Ralph Crane

Bruce Davidson

John Engstead

Leo Fuchs

A.Louis Goldman

Milton H. Greene

Philippe Halsman

John R. Hamilton

Gene Lesser

Roger Marshutz

Leonard McCombe

Gordon Parks

George Rinhart

Sanford Roth

Roy Schatt

Lawrence Schiller

Sam Shaw

Bradley Smith

Stewart Stern

Ulrich Strauss

David Sutton

Philippe Le Tellier





Alongside stunning images are snapshots, letters, handwritten notes, and other family treasures. Beautifully illustrating the connection between two complex, passionate artists who opened their hearts and minds to each other for over half a century, this book is an homage to the possibility and power of true love.