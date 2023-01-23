Free shipping on orders $35+
Head Over Heels: Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman
A Love Affair in Words and Pictures
Description
A gorgeous photographic peek at one of America’s most iconic couples, including numerous never-before-seen images from the enduring love story of Joanne Woodward and
Paul Newman.
Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman’s legacy as movie stars, stage actors, artistic collaborators, political activists, and philanthropists is unparalleled. To this day, they remain the stuff of Hollywood legend.
Irresistibly romantic, Head Over Heels is a visually immersive, deeply personal look into the private world of two public figures, lovingly curated by their daughter, Melissa Newman. The collection chronicles their romance through the work of an impressive list of contributors, including:
Richard Avedon
Sid Avery
Giancarlo Botti
Ralph Crane
Bruce Davidson
John Engstead
Leo Fuchs
A.Louis Goldman
Milton H. Greene
Philippe Halsman
John R. Hamilton
Gene Lesser
Roger Marshutz
Leonard McCombe
Gordon Parks
George Rinhart
Sanford Roth
Roy Schatt
Lawrence Schiller
Sam Shaw
Bradley Smith
Stewart Stern
Ulrich Strauss
David Sutton
Philippe Le Tellier
Alongside stunning images are snapshots, letters, handwritten notes, and other family treasures. Beautifully illustrating the connection between two complex, passionate artists who opened their hearts and minds to each other for over half a century, this book is an homage to the possibility and power of true love.
