The Quicksilver Court
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Quicksilver Court

by

Orbit Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316454360

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: November 9th 2021

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

PAGE COUNT: 480

Select a format:

ebook
Trade Paperback
The Quicksilver Court continues the wildly original epic fantasy series bursting with intrigue and ambition, questioned loyalties, and broken magic that began with The Obsidian Tower.

Ryxander, Warden of Gloamingard, has failed. Unsealed by her blood, the Door hidden within the black tower has opened. Now, for the first time since the age of the Graces, demons walk the world.

As tensions grow between nations, all eyes-and daggers are set on Morgrain, fallen under the Demon of Discord's control. In an attempt to save her home from destruction, Ryx and the Rookery set out to find a powerful artifact. But powerful enemies are on the hunt and they're closing in fast.

Praise for Rooks and Ruin:

"Block out time to binge this can't-stop story filled with danger and unexpected disaster. From the fresh take on time-honored tropes to a crunchy, intrigue-filled story, The Obsidian Tower is a must-read for lovers of high fantasy."―C. L. Polk, World Fantasy award-winning author of Witchmark

This is a truly excellent fantasy, and an epic beginning for a new trilogy."―Locus

"A classic, breathtaking adventure brimful of dangerous magic and clever politics. This is a book that will thrill and delight any fantasy fan."―Tasha Suri, author of Empire of Sand

Rooks and Ruin
The Obsidian Tower
The Quicksilver Court

For more from Melissa Caruso, check out:

Swords and Fire
The Tethered Mage
The Defiant Heir
The Unbroken Empire

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Rooks and Ruin