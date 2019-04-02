Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Christmas Wish
A Sunshine Valley short story
Fans of RaeAnne Thayne and Shelia Roberts will love this charming and heartwarming small-town contemporary short story from USA Today bestselling author Melinda Curtis.Read More
Edition: Digital original
Praise
"A small town brought to life with wit and charm."—Sheila Roberts, New York Times bestselling author
"You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll want to visit again soon!"—Brenda Novak, New York Times bestselling author