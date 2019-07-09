Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Can't Hurry Love
From a USA Today bestselling author comes a heartwarming romance about a city girl who finds herself widowed in a quirky small town and the new target of the town’s relentless matchmaking Widows Club.
Includes a bonus novella by Annie Rains!
"A small town brought to life with wit and charm."—Sheila Roberts, New York Times bestselling author
"You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll want to visit again soon!"—Brenda Novak, New York Times bestselling author