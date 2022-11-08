Now available in paperback, this back-to-school favorite is the perfect book for welcoming someone new—or for laughing yourself silly!



Hooray! You're finally here! But where were you? A bunny bounces through a range of emotions in this hilarious picture book about how difficult it is to wait. At first it's ecstatic that you, the reader, have arrived. But then it lets you know that waiting for you took too long, was way too boring, and even became insulting. The bunny is ready to forgive everything if you'll promise to stay. Just hold on one second—it needs to take a phone call. Wait! Come back! Where are you going?

This funny, energetic, in-your-face story is just right for anyone who needs to practice a little patience, or for welcoming a new friend, student, or family member.