Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
The Darkness Before Them
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 7, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The first in an exciting, action-packed new trilogy from epic fantasy author Matthew Ward, The Darkness Before Them introduces readers to a world ruled by a dangerous immortal king, where souls fuel magic, and a supernatural mist known as the Veil threatens to engulf the land.
These are dark times for the Kingdom of Khalad. As the magical mists of the Veil devour the land, the populace struggles beneath the rule of ruthless noble houses and their uncaring immortal king.
Kat doesn’t care about any of that. A talented thief, she’s pursuing one big score that will settle the debt that destroyed her family. No easy feat in a realm where indentured spirits hold vigil over every vault and treasure room. However, Kat has a unique gift: she can speak to those spirits, and even command them. And she has no qualms using her power to her advantage.
Kat’s not a hero. She just wants to be free. To have her old life back. But as rebellion rekindles and the war for Khalad’s future begins, everyone—Kat included—will have to pick a side.
These are dark times for the Kingdom of Khalad. As the magical mists of the Veil devour the land, the populace struggles beneath the rule of ruthless noble houses and their uncaring immortal king.
Kat doesn’t care about any of that. A talented thief, she’s pursuing one big score that will settle the debt that destroyed her family. No easy feat in a realm where indentured spirits hold vigil over every vault and treasure room. However, Kat has a unique gift: she can speak to those spirits, and even command them. And she has no qualms using her power to her advantage.
Kat’s not a hero. She just wants to be free. To have her old life back. But as rebellion rekindles and the war for Khalad’s future begins, everyone—Kat included—will have to pick a side.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"Expertly wrought . . . a vigorous, bravura saga."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Legacy of Light
"Hugely entertaining."—John Gwynne on Legacy of Ash
"Magnificent and epic."—Grimdark Magazine on Legacy of Ash
"Epic fantasy as it should be: big, bold and very addictive."—Starburst on Legacy of Ash
"Packed with big battles, shadowy intrigue and a large cast of characters, Legacy of Ash is an absorbing debut."—James Islington on Legacy of Ash
"Ward sends out the mammoth and extremely rewarding trilogy that began with Legacy of Ash with this expertly wrought epic ... Ward breathes new life into familiar tropes while convincingly maneuvering his huge cast to universally satisfying conclusions. The result is a vigorous, bravura saga." —Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Legacy of Light
"Expertly interspersing vivid action sequences with quiet, introspective stretches, Ward guides readers and characters alike through this winding, well-crafted saga. The result is an impressive series opener."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Legacy of Ash
"Packed with big battles, shadowy intrigue and a large cast of characters, Legacy of Ash is an absorbing debut."—James Islington on Legacy of Ash
"A hugely entertaining debut."—John Gwynne on Legacy of Ash
"As intricate as a precision-engineered watch; as surprising as a precision-engineered watch with a concealed face-stabbing mechanism."—Gareth Hanrahan on Legacy of Ash
"Epic fantasy as it should be: big, bold and very addictive."—Starburst on Legacy of Ash
"An incredibly impressive piece of fantasy fiction."—The Fantasy Inn on Legacy of Ash
"This is the first epic fantasy book I've enjoying getting immersed in for ages . . . a great romp in a brilliantly realized setting . . . I have lost sleep, forgotten food and made this the thing what I pick up every moment I can get."—SFFWorld on Legacy of Ash
"A perfect blend of Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire and Bernard Cornwell's The Last Kingdom."—FanFi Addict on Legacy of Ash