Birchers
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Birchers

How the John Birch Society Radicalized the American Right

by Matthew Dallek

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781541673571

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: March 21st 2023

Genre: Nonfiction / History / United States / 20th Century

PAGE COUNT: 368

ebook
How a notorious far right organization set the Republican Party on a long march toward extremism
 
At the height of the John Birch Society’s activity in the 1960s, critics dismissed its members as a paranoid fringe. After all, “Birchers” believed that a vast communist conspiracy existed in America and posed an existential threat to Christianity, capitalism, and freedom. But as historian Matthew Dallek reveals, the Birch Society’s extremism remade American conservatism. Most Birchers were white professionals who were radicalized as growing calls for racial and gender equality appeared to upend American life. Conservative leaders recognized that these affluent voters were needed to win elections, and for decades the GOP courted Birchers and their extremist successors. The far right steadily gained power, finally toppling the Republican establishment and electing Donald Trump.
 
Birchers is a deeply researched and indispensable new account of the rise of extremism in the United States.
 
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less