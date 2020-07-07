Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Oregon Hiking
Best Hikes plus Beer, Bites, and Campgrounds Nearby
Misty ancient forests, rugged high deserts, and black sand beaches: wherever you turn in Oregon, adventure awaits. Pack a lunch, lace up your boots, and hit the trails with Moon Oregon Hiking. Inside you’ll find:Read More
- Diverse Hiking Options: Whether you plan to take peaceful walks along the coast or challenging treks up Mount Hood, enjoy outdoor getaways ranging from easy day hikes to multi-day backpacking trips
- Find Your Hike: Looking for something specific? Choose from strategic lists of the best hikes for wildflowers, waterfalls, or hiking with your dog, plus a breakdown of the best hikes by season
- The Top Outdoor Experiences: Explore a Mars-like red rock landscape in the Alvord Desert, or marvel at one of the 90 rushing waterfalls in the Colombia River Gorge. Peer into the mouth of a volcano crater, gaze at the Portland skyline from afar, or climb to the top of a picturesque lighthouse. Take a dip in relaxing hot springs, study real wagon ruts on the historic Oregon Trail, and spot puffins, pelicans, and plovers along the coast
- Nearby Fun: Spend a night under the stars at a nearby campground, sip a refreshing local brew after a day of hiking, or enjoy fresh-caught fish at a beachfront restaurant
- Essential Planning Details: Each hike is described in detail and marked with round-trip distance and hiking time, difficulty, terrain type, elevation gain, and access points
- Maps and Directions: Find easy-to-use maps, driving directions to each trailhead, and details on where to park
- Expert Advice: Seasoned hiker Matt Wastradowski offers experienced insights, local secrets, and honest opinions of each trail
- Tips and Tools: Advice on gear, first aid, and camping permits, plus background information on climate, landscape, and wildlife
Whether you’re a veteran or a first-time hiker, Moon’s comprehensive coverage and local expertise will have you gearing up for your next adventure.
