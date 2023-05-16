As humans, after all, we become that which we seek. Dairy farming makes men steady and reliable and temperate; deer hunting makes men quiet and fast and sensitive; lobster fishing makes men suspicious and wily and ruthless.

—Elizabeth Gilbert

Stop in any general store in any small New England town, spin the wire rack of postcards, and you'll find it: the one with a photo of a red-and-white dairy barn, the sort of iconic image that tourists have come to associate with the Northeast.

Beginning in the Colonial era, dairy farms were an integral part of the landscape and the economy of the region. The amount of farmland in New England peaked at around 16 million acres in the late 1800s, and large swaths of native forest were cleared to make room for grazing livestock. Until the late nineteenth century, the dairy operations were small, with anywhere from thirty to three hundred cows, and supplied a local clientele with fresh milk, cream, and butter.

Dairy farming is not an easy career. The animals need constant attention, milking twice a day even when it's ten below zero or a nor'easter has dropped a couple of feet of snow on the ground and the farmer has to dig a path to the barn. And the milk industry has not been kind to the small farmer; the price of milk drops year after year, and small farms have struggled to compete with mega-dairies. It's estimated that between 1970 and 2006, the number of dairy farms in the United States fell by 88 percent, and a large portion of those farms were located in New England.

Many small farms that have held on have done so by creating value-added products, like cheese, ice cream, and yogurt. In the last thirty years, there has been a spectacular (and delicious) increase in the number of artisan cheeses made by farmers in New England, cheeses that have changed the economic outlook for farmers while simultaneously supplying consumers and chefs with new ingredients, from Alpine-style cheese made in Vermont to Maine-made buffalo milk mozzarella.

Early in my career, I worked at Formaggio Kitchen, a seminal specialty food shop in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that ages and sells spectacular cheeses from around the world. This was around 2000, and at that time the shelves were stocked with local gems from seasoned cheesemakers, like the tangy blue cheese produced at Great Hill Creamery in Marion, Massachusetts, and wheels of goat cheese from Vermont's Lazy Lady Farm. I was working there at the right time, as a new generation of New England cheesemakers began trying their hand at making European-style cheeses from local milk—cow, sheep, and goat—with results that were often stunning. The farmers-cum-cheesemakers would swing by the shop with a wheel of cheese under their arm, inviting us to taste and offer our feedback.

Inspired by these exchanges with farmers and my time at Formaggio, my wife and I moved to Providence, Rhode Island, where we opened an award-winning cheese shop, Farmstead. In the ten years that Farmstead's retail shop and adjacent bistro were open, I stocked the cheese case with as many great local cheeses as I could find, and on the weekends I'd often pay visits to the farmers I'd gotten to know. The dairy barns buzzed with life again, with artisans mastering everything from hard grating cheeses made in the style of Parmigiano-Reggiano to cream-top yogurt, crème fraîche, and cultured butter.

Dairy products are mainstays in both my professional and personal kitchens, and the recipes here celebrate the versatility of these ingredients, from milk and cream to yogurt and eggs. The chapter includes recipes for both savory and sweet dishes, from lamb meatballs in yogurt sauce to a coffee frappe like the one I used to get at Brigham's, where a group of us neighborhood kids would gather in grass-stained uniforms after our Little League games. There's a recipe for a crowd-pleasing roasted wheel of cheese and a collection of recipes for ice creams and toppings, so you can host an old-fashioned ice cream social on a hot summer day.

Cow's-Milk Ricotta

Ricotta is a satisfying cheese to make at home, both because it's simple and because the homemade version is much better than most store-bought brands. Watching the liquid milk form into curds is a sort of magical process, and the resulting soft cheese has a variety of uses.

The more often you make ricotta at home, the better you'll become at it. Much of cheese-making is about "feel," relying less on written times and prescribed temperatures and more on experience, and if you make ricotta frequently you can tweak the method to suit your desired outcome, noting the difference between freshly drained curds and those that have sat overnight in the refrigerator. | Makes about 2 cups

2 quarts whole cow's milk 1 cup heavy cream ½ teaspoon kosher salt 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice Special Equipment: Cheesecloth

Line a large sieve with a layer of heavy-duty fine-mesh cheesecloth and place it over a large bowl.

In a large heavy pot, slowly bring the milk, cream, and salt to a rolling boil over moderate heat, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching. Add the lemon juice, then reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring continuously, until the mixture curdles, about 2 minutes.

With a slotted spoon, carefully scoop out the curds and transfer to the cheesecloth-lined sieve; discard the whey or save for another use—the protein-rich liquid can be added to homemade stock or a smoothie, or used in place of water or milk in any bread recipe. It's also an essential ingredient in the Whey-Brined Striped Bass.

Let drain for 1 hour. The cheese can be used right away, or transfer it to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate it; it will keep for 2 days, becoming thicker the longer it sits.

One Cheese, So Many Uses Ricotta's milkiness makes it something of a chameleon ingredient; it has many uses, both sweet and savory. Here are some of my favorite ways to eat it. • Scattered on salads or as a base for a creamy salad dressing • Folded into whipped cream and eaten with fruit • Pressed into a loaf pan, baked until firm, and crumbled over fresh tomatoes • Folded into quick breads (use the whey, too!) • Spooned over pasta • Spread on a burger • Smeared on toast with jelly • Added to pancake batter

Sweet Pea and Ricotta Pancakes

After a long New England winter, it's always a joy to cook the first green things of the season, and when sweet peas start flooding the markets in late spring, I stock up, using them in as many dishes as I can until their fleeting season is over.

Ricotta pancakes, in one form or another, have been in my repertoire since I first tried them in Tuscany, and you can vary the recipe depending on the season. In this springtime version, you'll make a puree of peas that gets folded into a batter that's enriched with full-fat ricotta. Serve the savory cakes with griddled asparagus, another of the season's best ingredients. | Makes 30 silver dollar pancakes; serves 6 as a first course or light lunch

1 cup all-purpose flour, sifted 1½ teaspoons baking powder 1½ teaspoons baking soda ½ teaspoon sugar ½ teaspoon kosher salt 1 cup fresh or frozen peas (if frozen, thawed) 1 cup buttermilk ⅓ cup whole-milk ricotta, homemade or store-bought 2 eggs, separated 1½ tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus more for the griddle 2 ounces Gruyère, Pecorino Romano, or Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, finely grated with a Microplane-style grater, plus more for garnish 1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling Flaky salt, such as Maldon Freshly ground black pepper Honey, for drizzling (optional)

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, and kosher salt. Set aside.

If using fresh peas, bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the peas and cook until just tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking.

Combine the peas and buttermilk in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the ricotta, egg yolks, melted butter, and Gruyère and stir to combine. Mix in the dry ingredients until fully incorporated.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the egg whites on high speed until they hold stiff peaks. Very gently fold the egg whites into the batter.

Preheat the oven to 250°F.

Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. When the pan is hot, add the asparagus and cook, turning with tongs, until just tender with blackened spots, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate and drizzle with olive oil. Season with flaky salt and black pepper and set aside.

Heat a griddle over medium heat and liberally grease with butter. When the butter stops foaming, spoon silver dollar–size rounds of the batter onto the griddle. Cook until golden brown on the bottom, about 2 minutes, then carefully flip and cook until golden brown on the second side, 2 minutes more. Transfer to the oven to keep warm while you cook the remaining pancakes.

Make a stack of four or five pancakes on each plate and serve some of the asparagus alongside; garnish the pancakes with Gruyère, drizzle with honey (if using), and serve.

Minted Pea and Arugula Soup

Peas love arugula, and arugula loves peas. The sweetness of the peas is tempered by the peppery, bright flavor of arugula, and the addition of full-fat Greek yogurt gives this vibrant cold green soup a velvety richness.

I like fresh peas as much as the next guy, but you'll notice that this recipe calls for frozen peas. Don't laugh! Ask most professional chefs and they will tell you that you'll get better (and more brilliantly colored) results for purees and soups using frozen peas instead of fresh. Besides, who wants to shuck and blanch a couple of pounds of peas for a bowl of soup? | Serves 4 to 6 as a first course

1 bunch arugula (7 ounces) 1 bunch spinach (5 ounces) Leaves from 1 bunch mint 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling ½ cup minced yellow onion 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced 1 (16-ounce) bag frozen peas, plus ½ cup blanched fresh peas, for garnish (optional) 2½ cups whole milk 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter 1 cup full-fat Greek yogurt Zest of 1 lemon Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper ½ cup crème fraîche (optional) 2 tablespoons heavy cream (optional) Chive blossoms, for garnish (optional)

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice and water; set it nearby.

When the water is boiling, add the arugula, spinach, and mint and cook just until wilted, about 30 seconds. Use a spider or slotted spoon to transfer the greens to the ice water bath. Reserve the blanching water. When cool enough to handle, remove the greens from the ice water bath and squeeze to remove the excess water. Transfer to a cutting board and coarsely chop.

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the onion and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 6 minutes. Add the blanched greens and mint, peas, milk, and butter and bring to a simmer.

Carefully transfer the soup to a blender and blend until smooth, adding some of the reserved blanching water if the soup looks too thick. Pass through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean bowl and discard the solids. Let cool to room temperature, then transfer to the refrigerator and refrigerate until cold, about 2 hours or overnight.

When completely cold, stir in the yogurt and lemon zest and season with salt and pepper. Serve the chilled soup right away, preferably in chilled bowls. If desired, whisk together the crème fraîche and cream to combine, then dot some on top of each bowl of soup. Drizzle with olive oil and garnish with blanched fresh peas and chive blossoms, if using.

Evie's Pub Cheese

The South can keep their pimiento cheese: I've got my grandmother Evie's recipe for pub cheese, a concoction that has been part of every family gathering or holiday party for as long as I can remember. The cheese spread is a terrific snack, good for toting along to tailgates or potlucks. Serve the cheese with your favorite cracker; in my family, it's always Wheat Thins. | Makes 4 cups; serves 8 to 10 as a snack

1½ pounds finely grated Colby cheese 1 cup mayonnaise, preferably Hellmann's ½ cup sour cream ½ cup cream cheese, at room temperature ½ small white onion, grated on a box grater 2 tablespoons finely minced red bell pepper 2 tablespoons minced cornichon pickles 2 tablespoons cornichon pickle juice 1 scallion, finely chopped 2 teaspoons onion powder 1½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce 1 teaspoon sweet Spanish paprika 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon ground turmeric 1 teaspoon celery seed, crushed 1 garlic clove, minced 10 dashes of hot sauce Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper Crackers, for serving

In a large bowl, combine the Colby cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, cream cheese, onion, bell pepper, pickles and pickle juice, scallion, onion powder, Worcestershire, paprika, mustard, turmeric, celery seed, garlic, and hot sauce. Fold together with a rubber spatula until well mixed; season to taste with salt, black pepper, and hot sauce.

Serve the spread at room temperature with crackers alongside. The cheese can be made up to 4 days ahead and refrigerated; bring to room temperature before serving.

Little Gem Salad with Cheddar Vinaigrette and Pistachio Granola

An interesting salad can totally steal the (dinner) show. Little Gem lettuce, a petite, romainelike variety, is delicate and crunchy. It's a great base for a salad loaded with rich ingredients, like the pistachios, cheddar, and dates used here. If you can't find that variety of lettuce, substitute Bibb, which is similar in flavor and texture.

Aged clothbound cheddar is nutty and a little funky. As cheddar ages, the lactic enzymes in the cheese actually break down and create sweet, musty flavors, which add another dimension to the salad.

The sweet-savory granola provides texture to the salad, but also those nuanced, toasty flavors that pair so well with the lettuce, sweet dates, and sharp cheese. This recipe makes more granola than you'll need for the salad. Store it in an airtight container for another salad or for snacking. | Serves 6

For the Granola 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats ½ cup raw pistachios ¼ cup raw pumpkin seeds ½ cup pure maple syrup ¼ cup of extra-virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon ground cardamom For the Dressing 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice or white wine vinegar 2 teaspoons minced garlic 1½ teaspoons Dijon mustard 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil ½ cup sour cream 2 tablespoons aioli or mayonnaise 4 ounces aged white cheddar, half grated, the rest crumbled (about 1 cup) 2 scallions, thinly sliced Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper 3 heads Little Gem lettuce, quartered 8 pitted Medjool dates, coarsely chopped 1 cup fresh herb leaves (a mixture of parsley, tarragon, and chervil)

Preheat the oven to 300°F.

Make the granola: In a large bowl, stir together the oats, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, maple syrup, olive oil, salt, cinnamon, and cardamom. Spread the mixture on a rimmed baking sheet in an even layer and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes, until golden brown and crisp. Remove from the oven and let cool completely. The granola can be made up to a week ahead; let cool completely, then store in an airtight container.

Make the dressing: In a medium bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, garlic, and mustard. Whisk in the olive oil, sour cream, and aioli until smooth, then switch to a spoon and stir in the grated cheddar and scallions. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Place two quarters of lettuce on each plate. Spoon some of the dressing over, followed by some of the granola and crumbled cheddar. Garnish with the herb leaves and season with salt and pepper. Serve.

On Cheddar Cheddar cheese was a staple of my childhood, and cubes of it appeared on the tray of my high chair from a very early age. The cheese industry, and the cheddar industry in particular, helped build many New England communities. But the roots of cheddar are in fact British, having originated in the town of Cheddar, in Somerset in southwest England. These first cheddars were made with raw (unpasteurized) milk, often bound with cloth and aged in temperature-controlled caves for years before being sold. Cheddar-making was brought to the New World by British colonists, and over the many ensuing years, it had turned into a bland, mild, industrially produced cheese that hardly resembled its roots (Kraft is considered the number one producer of cheddar in America, if that tells you something). But that has changed: New England artisans have expanded their cheese-making prowess and returned to making cheddar in a style that pays homage to our British ancestors' traditional methods of production. These new "British-style" cheddars rival the best of what I've tasted from Europe—they're robust in flavor, well aged until nutty and crumbly and, more often than not, made with raw milk. To appreciate the difference between supermarket cheddar and its artisanal counterpart, conduct your own taste test. Buy a block of "regular" cheddar and then a second block of artisanal cheddar (which may also be labeled "cave-aged," "clothbound," or "farmstead," the latter meaning it is made only with the milk from one farm). First, you'll notice a huge difference in texture—the supermarket cheese is smooth and very creamy, while an aged cheddar is crumbly, breaking into craggy shards. Then there's the taste. A supermarket cheddar is likely to be sweet and mild and creamy enough to melt easily, while an artisanal cheddar will be nutty and sharp (it becomes more sharp as it ages) and shot through with crunchy saltlike crystals of calcium lactate. It's an eye-opening comparison; it's hard to believe they're both the same cheese. Hopefully, in time, the cheddars of New England will achieve a reputation that rivals their British counterparts. To support the efforts of these domestic cheesemakers, I buy as much of the good stuff as I can. It's a delicious (and worthy) mission.

Whole Roasted Cheese with Black Garlic Spread and Giardiniera

Taking a whole wheel of a luxurious cheese and baking it until it's molten is a party trick for the ages; the heat transforms an already good thing into something great, and it's visually exciting to present an entire wheel with a spoon stuck into it and watch people's eyes grow as big as saucers.

Harbison, a soft-ripened cow's-milk cheese with a bloomy rind made by my friends at Vermont's Jasper Hill Farm, is particularly well suited to the whole-roasted treatment. If it's not available where you live, you could substitute Rush Creek Reserve from Wisconsin or a nice Camembert.

You should serve the warm cheese with some crusty bread or crackers and, if you want to go to a bit of extra effort, this deeply savory black garlic spread. Black garlic is made by slowing caramelizing whole cloves of garlic over low heat over a period of several weeks until they're ink black and sticky, with a sweet-savory flavor. Good-quality black garlic can be purchased from Black Garlic City (see Resources). Crushed cloves of Roasted Garlic could be substituted, if you're looking for an easier option.

Offset the richness of the cheese with homemade giardiniera (assorted pickled vegetables); the tanginess is a nice complement to the cheese, though you can substitute store-bought giardiniera if you don't want to wait two weeks for a homemade batch. | Serves 6 as a snack

1 whole wheel aged semisoft cheese, such as Harbison, Rush Creek Reserve, or Camembert (9 to 12 ounces) Black Garlic Spread, for serving 1 cup giardiniera, homemade or store-bought, for serving Crusty bread or crackers, for serving Special Equipment: 16-inch pizza stone

Preheat the oven to 450°F and put a pizza stone on the middle rack of the oven.

When the oven is hot, lay a piece of aluminum foil on the pizza stone. Unwrap the whole cheese and set it on top of the foil. Roast the cheese for about 8 minutes, or until the interior of the cheese has melted. To test its readiness, gently press on the rind; it should be soft, and even cracking in spots.

Remove the cheese from the oven and let cool slightly. With a very sharp chef's knife, gently slice off the top of the cheese rind with a lateral cut, revealing the melted interior. Discard the top rind.

Transfer the cheese to a platter and stick a spoon into the cheese. Serve with the black garlic spread, giardiniera, and crusty bread or crackers on the side.

Black Garlic Spread

Makes 1 cup

1 shallot, unpeeled

1 head black garlic, peeled

2 garlic cloves, smashed

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more as needed

½ to ¾ cup vegetable stock or water

Preheat the oven to 425°.

Place the shallot on a baking sheet and roast until easily pierced with the tip of a knife, about 50 minutes. (Pro tip: Roasted shallots are delicious and can be added to pasta, salad dressings, or sauces, so you may want to roast more than the one needed for this recipe.)

Peel the shallot and put it in a blender. Add the black garlic, fresh garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, and ½ cup of the stock and blend until the mixture forms a spreadable paste; if the mixture looks too thick, thin with some of the remaining stock. Season to taste with salt and pepper. The black garlic spread will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks; let it come to room temperature before serving.

Cheddar and Squash Dumplings

The recipe for these dumplings was given to me by one of my former cooks who grew up in a Polish community in Pennsylvania. Similar in texture and spirit to pierogi, the dumplings are made with a simple dough that can be filled with many different combinations. In the fall, I like to stuff them with a combination of sharp cheddar and sweet squash filling, though that's just one idea—you could substitute blanched chopped asparagus and goat cheese, or braised and pulled chicken with a nutty Gouda, or sautéed mushrooms and Taleggio.

Practice will make perfect when forming these small purses, so take your time and pay attention to the thickness of the dough when you roll it out. Too thick, and the dumplings will be too chewy. Too thin, and they will fall apart when you cook them. It's important to keep the dough chilled while rolling it out, so take only a small amount of dough from the refrigerator at a time and keep it under a clean, damp kitchen towel so it doesn't dry out while you work.

The rich dumplings are first boiled, then sautéed in butter. You can serve them unadorned, but I like them with a spoonful of sour cream, some toasted sunflower seeds, and a drizzle of pure maple syrup. | Makes about 50 dumplings; serves 6 as a main course