Soccer Hero

With a fresh new look, this reissue of Matt Christopher’s beloved sports classic tells the story of an ordinary boy turned extraordinary hero.





Rob Lasher may just be an average soccer player, but there’s nothing he loves more than working together with his teammates. Sure, his soccer skills aren’t anything special, but that’s all right with him–Rob has never minded flying under the radar. But when he saves his coach’s life during one fateful afternoon practice, Rob finds himself suddenly thrust into the spotlight.





Now lauded as a hero and heralded as the savior of his team, Rob wants nothing more than for things to go back to normal. Because not everyone on the team is happy about Rob’s newfound fame…





This classic story from beloved author Matt Christopher is sure to win over any young sports fan, all while teaching them what it means to be a good teammate, and what it means to be a true hero.