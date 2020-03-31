From “one of America’s best-known psychologists” (Chicago Tribune) and the bestselling author of Women Rowing North and Reviving Ophelia, an essential and inspiring book for therapists and anyone seeking to live a good life





Mary Pipher’s groundbreaking investigation of America’s “girl-poisoning culture,” Reviving Ophelia, established its author as one of the nation’s foremost authorities on family issues. In Letters to a Young Therapist, Pipher shares what she has learned in thirty years of clinical practice, helping warring families, alienated adolescents, and harried professionals restore peace and beauty to their lives. Through an exhilarating mix of storytelling and sharp-eyed observation, Pipher reveals her refreshingly inventive approach to therapy-fiercely optimistic, free of dogma or psychobabble, and laced with generous warmth and practical common sense. Whether she’s recommending daily swims for a sluggish teenager, encouraging a timid husband to become bolder, or simply bearing witness to a bereaved parent’s sorrow, Pipher’s compassion and insight shine from every page.





With a preface by the author addressing recent changes in therapy and the surprising challenges of the digital age, Letters to a Young Therapist is a powerfully engaging guide to living a healthy life.

