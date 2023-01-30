Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Notorious Victoria
The Uncensored Life of Victoria Woodhull - Visionary, Suffragist, and First Woman to Run for President
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 28, 1998. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
“A remarkable biography . . . Well written and researched, this book warrants a spot on every serious American history student’s bookshelf.” —Kirkus Reviews, starred review
She was the first woman to run for president. She was the first woman to address the U.S. Congress and to operate a brokerage firm on Wall Street. She’s the woman Gloria Steinem called “the most controversial suffragist of them all.” So why have most people never heard of Victoria Woodhull? In this extensively researched biography, journalist Mary Gabriel offers readers a balanced portrait of a unique and complicated woman who was years ahead of her time—and perhaps ahead of our own.
“One of the most controversial American women of the late nineteenth century springs to life in this study that leaves no stone unturned.” —Publishers Weekly
“[A] deftly written biography . . . of a hell-raising visionary.” —Mirabella
“A meaty slice of feminist history peppered with Victorian drama.” —Civilization
She was the first woman to run for president. She was the first woman to address the U.S. Congress and to operate a brokerage firm on Wall Street. She’s the woman Gloria Steinem called “the most controversial suffragist of them all.” So why have most people never heard of Victoria Woodhull? In this extensively researched biography, journalist Mary Gabriel offers readers a balanced portrait of a unique and complicated woman who was years ahead of her time—and perhaps ahead of our own.
“One of the most controversial American women of the late nineteenth century springs to life in this study that leaves no stone unturned.” —Publishers Weekly
“[A] deftly written biography . . . of a hell-raising visionary.” —Mirabella
“A meaty slice of feminist history peppered with Victorian drama.” —Civilization
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use