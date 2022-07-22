Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Starting & Running Your Own Horse Business, 2nd Edition
Marketing strategies, money-saving tips, and profitable program ideas

by Mary Ashby McDonald

Nov 4, 2009

224 Pages

9781603424837

Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Small Business

Description

Turn your passion for horses into a successful business. Full of proven techniques to help you maximize profits and minimize headaches, this practical guide shows you how to create a viable business plan, identify marketing opportunities, and efficiently maintain your facilities. With savvy tips on reducing veterinary and feed costs, you’ll learn how to make your operation self-sufficient and keep it financially sustainable. Whether you run a boarding stable or a riding camp, you’re sure to find the information you need to keep your business running smoothly.

Praise

“Be sure to pick up…Starting Running Your Own Horse Business. You’ll be hooked from the opening chapters on logos, barn colors, and business card designs, through the appendices full of handy forms, schedules and contact information. In between you’ll find detailed information on management, riding programs, boarding, leasing, breeding, buying/selling, cost-cutting, and more.” – Horse Rider magazine

“…helps the horseman become more aware of his responsibilities as business manager and owner.” – Western Horseman

“…sound suggestions to the horseman-turned-businessman translate what’s going on at the barn into generally accepted accounting principles…” – Western Horseman

