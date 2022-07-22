Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Starting & Running Your Own Horse Business, 2nd Edition
Marketing strategies, money-saving tips, and profitable program ideas
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 4, 2009. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
What's Inside
Praise
“Be sure to pick up…Starting Running Your Own Horse Business. You’ll be hooked from the opening chapters on logos, barn colors, and business card designs, through the appendices full of handy forms, schedules and contact information. In between you’ll find detailed information on management, riding programs, boarding, leasing, breeding, buying/selling, cost-cutting, and more.” – Horse Rider magazine
“…helps the horseman become more aware of his responsibilities as business manager and owner.” – Western Horseman
“…sound suggestions to the horseman-turned-businessman translate what’s going on at the barn into generally accepted accounting principles…” – Western Horseman