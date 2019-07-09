The Eensy-Weensy Spider

This favorite nursery rhyme illustrated with bright, irresistible pictures will delight babies and toddlers. The board book format is perfect for little hands to hold and young children will enjoy seeing all the imaginative adventures the spider has after sliding down the waterspout–including hugging a baby bug, meeting a frog in a pond, joining a bug parade, and buying shoes–before settling down to sleep with mama in a cozy spiderweb hammock. With its playful rhythm, rhyme, and repetition, this is a perfect read-aloud for little ones and ideal for tucking into a stroller.