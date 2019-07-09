Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Eensy-Weensy Spider

This favorite nursery rhyme illustrated with bright, irresistible pictures will delight babies and toddlers. The board book format is perfect for little hands to hold and young children will enjoy seeing all the imaginative adventures the spider has after sliding down the waterspout–including hugging a baby bug, meeting a frog in a pond, joining a bug parade, and buying shoes–before settling down to sleep with mama in a cozy spiderweb hammock. With its playful rhythm, rhyme, and repetition, this is a perfect read-aloud for little ones and ideal for tucking into a stroller.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Nursery Rhymes

On Sale: March 3rd 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780316537322

Edition: New edition

