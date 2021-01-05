The New York Times–bestselling author of Rise of the Robots shows what happens as AI takes over our lives

Imagine it’s 2030. You call a bank to discuss your loan application, but you don’t get to talk to a person. The bank’s AI has spoken: you are denied. At home, feeling stressed, you take pills both invented and prescribed by AI to keep your blood pressure in check. You stream a video starring “actors” generated by machine. And before you turn in, you wonder if collaboration between Big Tech and China means you should choose a new AI provider for your home.

As Martin Ford shows in Rule of the Robots, AI will soon flow through our lives like electricity does today, remaking every sphere of human activity. Yet even as Ford maps out AI’s disquieting future, he shows how we can prepare for it, advocating for policies such as universal basic income and educational reform. It’s crucial that we take his words to heart.