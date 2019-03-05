Unleash your imagination and transform colorful handkerchiefs into more one-of-a-kind fashion ensembles!



Hankie Couture is back in this newly revised edition with even more stunning and original doll-sized fashions meticulously crafted from vintage handkerchiefs. With a gallery of 125 unique mix-and-match outfits and accessories, and accented with witty lifestyle advice from the Hankie Couture girl, this book showcases a limitless variety of doll-sized fashions for every occasion.



Complete with a how-to and materials guide, this book is the perfect companion for crafters looking to transform treasured heirlooms or colorful flea-market finds into one-of-a-kind fashion ensembles — whether an eye-catching color blocked dress, sophisticated great coat, or a go-everywhere purse and hat. With its beautiful design and unique, kitschy lifestyle advice, Hankie Couture makes a great gift for crafters, doll-enthusiasts, and vintage lovers alike.



