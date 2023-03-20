Description

When the going gets chilly and daylight is in short supply, the cozy cabin is the place to be. And here is the ultimate companion for cozier, comfier cold-weather cooking from the IACP Award–winning duo of Marnie Hanel and Jen Stevenson. The Snowy Cabin Cookbook is here to make cabin or lodge cooking just as magical as the scenery outdoors and transport readers to a snow-globe world filled with Fair Isle sweaters, sled rides, and wood-burning fires. Whether you’re in need of satisfying snack to get through a day of hibernation, planning a menu for a snowed-in dinner party, or searching for a hearty breakfast before a long day of skiing, sledding, or ice-skating, The Snowy Cabin Cookbook is filled with inspiring and effortlessly cookable recipes. Readers can try the Snowbound Stromboli with Arrabbiata (a grown-up version of the Hot Pocket), Brown Butter Brussels Sprouts with Parsnips and Apples alongside Brrrisket with Parsley and Pomegranate Seeds, or Roasted Kabocha Squash Soup with Bacon and Chives.



When feeding a hungry crowd, there’s Spaghetti and Meatballs for the Masses, and when it’s time to settle in for the evening, sip a Blood Orange Negroni alongside Almond Tangerine Trifle. Beyond food, these endlessly creative authors offer 99 Ways to Use a Mug (think sleigh valet tip jar), a flowchart on how to find the right winter lodging for anyone, and tips on how to build a better snowperson—and when the cabin fever sets in, readers can turn to Reindeer Games for entertaining ways to pass the time. The Snowy Cabin Cookbook, fully illustrated by artist Monica Dorazewski, will leave every reader wishing for a snow day.