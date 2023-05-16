A Thousand Days in Tuscany

Prologue

Ce l'abbiamo fatta, Chou-Chou, we did it," he says, using the name he gave to me, clutching the steering wheel of the old BMW with both hands, elbows out straight like wings, shoulders hunched in glee, wheezing up a conspiratorial laugh.

"Yes. We did it," I say, with only a crinkle of disdain riding on the "we." I look away from him and out the window to the lights of the Ponte della Libertà. The day still sleeps. Creamy shimmers of a waking sun curl about the fading moon, lowering now in the damp, dark blue of the lagoon sky. His child's joy and the whirring of the road beneath us make the only tracks on the silence. The weeping begins, tears pouring hot and fast no matter my will to hold them back. I don't want to go away from Venice. Still, I smile at the aptness of the bridge's name. Liberty. What better road for an escape? But this is his escape, his new beginning. Oh, I know it's mine as well. Ours. And much of me is rejoicing in this prospect of setting up house in the exquisite Tuscan countryside. Besides, we'll be a morning's drive away from Venice. We'll go back and forth. I know we will. But for now I must call on the enduring vagabond in me and hope she will oblige.

This Venetian husband of mine has unstitched every tie to his city. Having resigned from his work and sold our home, he is tearing up the remains of his past like a punishing letter, strewing the pieces out to a swallowing sea. This willful reformation he performed—plodding, sometimes, other times galloping—over these last thousand days since we met. His ending sealed, his says that now he can begin to be a beginner. Though inclined to melancholy, Fernando believes that beginnings, by nature, are joyful and flower-strewn passages, forbidden to pain. He thinks old ghosts won't find their way to Tuscany.

As we hit terra firma and wend through Marghera to the autostrada, he flashes blueberry eyes at me, caressing my tears with the back of his hand. Ancient, faraway eyes made of sadness, made of mischief. It was the eyes I loved first. The eyes and the shy Peter Sellers grin. Unexpected they called it, this story of ours, unexpected, improbable, the stuff of fables. He—no longer young—sits across the tiny room of a wine bar on a stormy Venetian Tuesday and sees a woman—no longer young—who changes something in him, everything in him. This, only days before he begins to change everything in her. A chef, a writer, a journalist paid to trek through Italy and France in search of a perfect thing to eat, to drink, she gathers what she can of her quite lovely, quite lonely life, hugs her two grown and thriving children and goes to live with this stranger on the fringes of the Adriatic Sea. Midst flames of a hundred white candles and musky plumes of frankincense, they marry in a small stone church that looks to the lagoon. They ride the night train to Paris and eat ham sandwiches and chocolate cake in an upper berth. They live this love. They fight and they laugh. They try to learn each other's language, each other's ways, but soon realize there'll never be enough time to know all they want to know, one about the other. There never is.

Summer

1



The Gorgeous Things They're Cooking Are Zucchini Blossoms

The scent of them is enough to send up a short, sharp thrill in a hungry person. Seething hot beauties, they repose in a great unruly pile on the white linen. The yellow of the naked blossoms shows through the gilt sheaths of their crackling skin. Skin thin as Venetian glass, I think. But I'm far away from Venice. We live in Tuscany, now. As of this morning, we live in Tuscany. I say it breezily to myself as though it was all in a day's work. Yesterday, Venice. Today, San Casciano dei Bagni. And six hours after arrival, here I am already in a kitchen: in the small, steamy kitchen of the local bar, watching two white-hatted, blue-smocked cooks preparing antipasti for what seems to have become a village festival.

The gorgeous things they're cooking are zucchini blossoms, fat and velvety, almost as wide and long as lilies. And the frying dance is precise: drag a blossom quickly through the nearly liquid batter, let the excess drain back into the bowl, lay the blossom gently in the wide, low-hipped pot of hot, very hot shimmering oil. Another blossom and another. Twelve at a time in each of four pots. The blossoms are so light that, as a crust forms on one side, they bob about in the oil and turn themselves over and over until a skimmer is slid in to rescue them, to lay them for a moment on thick brown paper. The paper is then used as a sling to transport the blossoms to a linen-lined tray. One of the cooks fills a red glass bottle with warm sea-salted water. She fits a metal sprayer onto the bottle and, holding it at arm's length, spritzes the gold blossoms with the salty water. The hot skins hiss and the perfume of them is whipped up and out into the moist June breeze.

Pan-to-hand-to-mouth food, these are sustenance for the twelve-minute interval before supper, and so when the first hundred are ready, the cook, the one called Bice, hands me the tray and says, "Vai, go," without looking up. A kitchen directive from one colleague to another, from one chef to another, she says it with familiarity, as though we've worked together for years. But tonight I'm not the chef. I think I'm a guest—or am I the hostess? I'm not at all sure how this festival got started, but I'm happy it did.

Happy and still unwashed from the morning's journey, from the afternoon's work, I'm salty as the blossoms I offer to people, who take them without ceremony. The same familiarity is at work here as each one smiles or pats me on the shoulder, says, "Grazie, bella, thank you, beauty," as if I'd been passing them hot, crisp flowers all my life. I like this. For one moment it occurs that I might run with the basket to some dim corner of the piazza to devour the remaining blossoms myself, eyes half closed in a lusty swoon among the shadows. But I don't. Some can't wait until I reach them but come to me, take a flower while sipping wine or talking over their shoulders. People are collecting about me now, rooks swooping in for the things until nothing is left save errant crumbles, crunchy and still warm, which I press onto my finger and suck.

I move toward the edge of a small group that is complimenting the farmer from whose patch the lovelies were harvested this morning. He's saying he'll have more tomorrow, that he'll drop a bushelful off at Sergio's by seven if anyone desires a few. Here ensue three separate and simultaneous discourses on the best way to cook squash blossoms. To stuff or not to stuff them? To stuff them with mozzarella and a salt anchovy, to stuff them with a tiny slice of ricotta salata, to stuff them with fresh ricotta and a few leaves of basil, to blend the batter with beer or white wine, to add olive oil to the batter, to leave the oil out? And the biggest question of all—to fry the blossoms in peanut oil or extra virgin? Distracted by these contentions, I don't hear my name called out from across the short expanse of the piazza.

"Chou-Chou," says Bice, stamping her left foot exasperatedly in the doorway of the bar, her arms stretched out with another tray.

This time, careening through the crowd more nimbly, I dispatch the scorching flowers in record time. Though I've neither actually met nor been introduced to most of these people, all of them seem to know that Fernando and I have just moved into the Lucci place down the hill. This intelligence is but a first whiff of the mastery of the intravillage broadcasting system, activated, no doubt, by the small battalion of San Cascianesi who gathered in our driveway to welcome us earlier in the day. And one thing led to another, but still, how did a thank-you aperitivo turn into a supper party, and why am I holding so tightly to this empty tray?

W E HAD LEFT Venice behind in the pale purply hour of first light and followed four Albanians, variously piled into and piloting the big blue Gonrand truck that ported our every material asset. We're moving to Tuscany. Eleven kilometers from our destination, a team of spiffy, high-booted, automatic weapon–toting carabinieri invited our meager convoy to halt on the cusp of Route 321. We were detained and interrogated and searched for nearly two hours. Two of the four Albanians were arrested, aliens without papers. We told the military police that we were intending to move into one of the Luccis' farmhouses and that we needed all of the collected muscle and manpower to do so. They settled themselves in their van and talked on their radio. They stayed a very long time. They got out of the van and parleyed again, roadside.

Some say the carabinieri are selected for their physical beauty, that they represent the glory of the Italian state. Surely these do it honor, their dark brows and pale eyes an aesthetic diversion during the wait. At last one of the booted gentlemen said, "Fine, but it's our duty to accompany you." A much grander colonnade now, we inspired intrigue in the trickle of farm traffic we passed along the way until the big blue truck and the police van came to rest behind our old BMW in the back garden of the house. Let's get to work.

There had been a well-defined agreement with Signora Lucci that the house would be clean and that it would be empty. Neither is the case. As the clandestine Albanians begin to carry in our goods, I requisition the carabinieri to help me carry out the signora's tokens of welcome, all in the form of irrefutable junk. There are armoires with crushed-in doors and tables and chairs that, in order to stay upright, are cunningly leaned up against each other. There are six sets of bunk beds. We heave it all into the barn. In our bedroom, I'm dusting a handsome print of a cypress-lined lane framed in hammered copper. It swings on its wire hanger and behind it I find a wall safe. This house, this barely restored stable of a house, which has no central heating and no telephone and electrical wiring sufficient for a blind hermit, has a safe. Not the little hotel-room sort of safe, this is a grand, official-looking thing with two levels of knobs and a clock, and I call Fernando to come look at it.

"It's obviously new, something the Luccis installed during the renovation. I don't think it's meant for our use," says Fernando.

"But why would they need a safe here? Wouldn't one in their villa suffice? I think it must be for tenant use. Let's see if we can open it."

We fiddle with it, twirl and push at the knobs, until Fernando says, "It's locked, and without the combination, we'd never gain access. If we want to use it, we'll have to ask for the coordinates. Besides, what would we possibly put in it?" We each think for half a minute and begin laughing at our dearth of riches: documents tucked inside a whiskey-colored leather portfolio, a rosary that belonged to Fernando's grandmother, his father's pocket watch, my son's and daughter's birth bracelets, a few jewels.

"I'd put chocolate in it. Not just any kind of chocolate, but my stash of ninety-percent cacao. And my fifty-year-old balsamic vinegar," I say, but my plan is interrupted by one of the Albanians, the one who keeps moving boxes from room to room, seemingly at will. Once again, I tell him about the numbering system and then go back downstairs to see how the rest of the crew is faring. One of the carabinieri seems to be without a job, so I ask him to help me move an undesired sofa out to the barn. Fernando shoots me evil looks that say you can't just tell an Italian military policeman to hoist up one end of a molding brown velvet sofa that weighs two hundred kilos and pull it backward down a narrow, curving staircase while you push the other end with all your might, causing him to totter and lurch on the heels of his shiny black boots.

I remember my first sight of Fernando's apartment on the Lido. Scoured of all vanities, it was the lair of an ascetic, the mean hut of an acolyte. Savonarola could have lived there, all of it bespeaking reverence for a medieval patina, undisturbed by the passing of time or someone's riffling about with a dust cloth. This is already much easier.

By now, a small, trawling knot of townspeople has gathered in the garden, hands behind their backs or folded across their chests. After greeting them and introducing myself, saying how happy we are to be new San Cascianesi, I approach the only woman with hands on her hips. She looks ready to pitch in. I ask if she might recommend someone who would have time today to give us a hand. "Buongiorno, signora. Sono molto lieta di conoscerla. Good day, madam. I'm very honored to know you," I say, extending my hand to her.

"Il piacere è mio. Mi chiamo Floriana. The pleasure is mine. My name is Floriana."

"Ci serve un pò di aiuto. We could use a little help."

"Ci mancherebbe altro. It's the least we can do," she says, as though helping us was already her plan.

We have two new brooms, a plastic bucket, a squeeze mop, and at least one specimen of every gel and foam and spray and wax that promises pine-scented refuge from household dirt. This is a pittance. Our neighbors disappear and soon return with their own arms. Liter-size plastic bottles of pink alcohol, plastic bags full of what seem to be filthy rags, industrial-size mops and brooms.

Soon there are three window washers, a sweeper on each floor, with moppers at the ready. The restoration of the house had been completed less than a month before and the disorder is mostly cosmetic. In less than four hours, things have definitely improved. Windows sparkle, floors are somewhat cleaner, appliances are scrubbed, walls dusted, bathrooms shine. The carefully numbered boxes are piled in their correct rooms. Floriana snaps fresh, lace-trimmed burgundy sheets into place on our pale yellow wooden baldacchino, lately assembled by Fernando and the two carabinieri. And all the squad has had to sustain it were paper cups of warm Ferrarelle, imported from Venice.

Fernando and I conference and, since it's nearly six, we invite the crew to join us in the village at Bar Centrale for aperitivi. By this time, the policemen are in it for the long haul, demonstrating not a whit of rush to depart. Only the Albanians seem furtive, signaling escape routes with their eyes. The now-mellowed policemen let this play out, having already decided they'll be looking the other way when the crew drives off. We trudge up the hill into town, some of us walking, some of us riding, all of us exhausted and satisfied, each in his own way. We've had a barn raising, a quilting bee, and we've all earned our thirst and hunger.

Campari and soda gives way to white wine after which someone begins pouring red. And what better after bowls full of fleshy, salty black olives than a great heap of bruschette—bread roasted over wood, drenched in fine local oil, dusted in sea salt and devoured out of hand? Still, no one seems ready to say arrivederci.

More conferencing ensues, this time among Fernando and I and the two cooks, Bice and Monica, who work at the bar's restaurant. Our numbers have grown to seventeen. Can they feed us all? Rather than giving a simple yes or no, Monica reminds us that each of these seventeen people is related to at least one other person, and that all of them are expected home to either sup or cook within the next half hour. But I needn't have worried. Floriana, formerly with hands on hips, has taken over here just as she did back at the house. Some women scatter. Others move out onto the little terrace, push tables together and spread plastic cloths, set plates and silverware and glasses, plunk down great jugs of wine. More tables are unearthed from the cellars of the nearby city hall and soon the whole piazza is transformed into an alfresco dining room.

The fornaio, the baker, had been summoned and, like some sweat-glistened centaur, peaked white hat floured, bare knees poking up from his aproned lap, he pumps his bike up the hill into the village, alternately ringing his bell and blowing his horn. I watch him and the others and I think how so simple an affair can inspire their happiness.

He unloads rounds of bread big as wagon wheels from his saddle baskets, lays them on the table, stands back to admire them, telling us one was meant for the osteria in Piazze and the others for the folks in the castle up in Fighine. "Let them eat yesterday's bread," he says remounting, yelling over his shoulder to save three places for him at table. After brief raids on their own kitchens, fetching whatever it was they had prepared for their family supper, the scattered women reconverge at the bar. Their mothers and children and husbands in tow, they come toting pots and platters under an arm, a free hand tucking drifting wisps of hair under their kerchiefs. Like a gaggle of small birds, their high-pitched patter pierces the soft ending of the day. Flowered aprons tied—at all times of the day or evening, I would learn—over navy tube skirts, their feet slippered in pink terry-cloth, they move easily between their private spaces and the public domain of the piazza. Both belong to them.

A man they call Barlozzo appears to be the village chieftain, walking as he does up and down the tables, setting down plates, pouring wine, patting shoulders. Somewhere beyond seventy, Barlozzo is long and lean, his eyes so black they flicker up shards of silver. Gritty, he seems. Mesmeric. Much later I see the way those eyes soften to gray in the doom just before a storm, be it an act of God or some more personal tempest. His thick smooth hair is white and blond and announces that he is at once very young and very old. And for as long as I will know him, I will never be certain if time is pulling him backward or beckoning him ahead. A chronicler, a raconteur, a ghost. A mago is Barlozzo. He will become my muse, this old man, my ani-matore, the soul of things for me.

F RESH FROM THEIR triumph of the squash blossoms, now Bice and Monica come back laden with platters of prosciutto and salame—cose nostre, our things, they say, a phrase signifying that their families raise and butcher pigs, that they artisinally fashion every part of the animal's flesh and skin and fat into one sort or other of sausage or ham. There are crostini, tiny rounds of bread, toasted on one side, the other side dipped in warm broth and smeared thickly with a salve of chicken livers, capers, and the thinly scraped zest of lemon. Again from the kitchen, two large, deep bowls of pici, thick, rough, hand-rolled ropes of pasta, are brought forth, each one tucked in the crook of Bice's elbows. The pici are sauced simply with raw crushed green tomatoes, minced garlic, olive oil, and basil. Wonderful.

Many of the women have brought a soup of some sort, soup, more often than pasta, being the traditional primo, opening plate, of a Tuscan lunch or supper. No one seems concerned that the soups sit on the table while we work at devouring the pici. Soups are most often served at room temperature with a thread of oil and a dusting of pecorino, ewe's milk cheese. "There's more intensity of flavor quando la minestra è servita tiepida, when the soup is served tepid," says Floriana to me across the table, in a voice both pedantic and patient. "People who insist on drinking soup hot burn their palates so they must have it always hotter yet, as they search to taste something, anything at all," she says as though too-hot soup was the cause of all human suffering.

There is a potion made of farro, an ancient wheatlike grain, and rice; one of hard bread softened in water and scented with garlic, oil, rosemary and just-ground black pepper; another one of fat white beans flavored with sage and tomato and one of new peas in broth with a few shreds of field greens.

The second courses are equally humble. Floriana uncovers an oval cast iron pan to display a polpettone, a hybrid meat loaf/paté. "A piece of veal, one of chicken, one of pork, a thick slice of mortadella are hand ground at least three times until the meat is a soft paste. Then add eggs, Parmigiano, garlic, and parsley before patting the paste out into a rectangle, laying it with slices of salame and hard-boiled eggs, then turning it over and over on itself, jelly-roll fashion. Bake it, seam side down, until the scent makes you hungry. You know, until it smells done." Floriana offers this information without my asking, talking about the polpettone as though it was some local architectural wonder, looking down at it with her head cocked in quiet admiration.

Her whole creation couldn't weigh more than a pound or so, and I am preparing myself for a loaves-and-fishes event when two of the other women uncover their own version of polpettone. Each slices hers thin as leaves, then passes the plates around. Still, we are thirty at table. But soon enough other dishes are introduced.

Faraona, guinea hen roasted with black and green olives, is offered by the baker's wife. There is an arista, a loin of pork stuffed with herbs and roasted on branches of wild fennel, a casserole of tripe, its cover still sealed, which had been set to bake with tomatoes and onions and white wine in a slow oven the whole day long. There are all manner of little stews and braises, each of a moderate portion, a dose meant to sustain two, perhaps three, restrained appetites. Yet the crowd ogles and groans and protests.

"Ma chi può mangiare tutta questa roba? Che spettacolo. But who could eat all these things? What a spectacle."

Each person eats a bite or two from the dish that is closest to him, takes a slice or a morsel of whatever is passed before him. Chewing and mopping at jots of sauce with their bread, sipping wine, arms in allegro postures of discourse—I wonder if this is a Tuscan reading of The Emperor's New Clothes. Are they truly convinced this collection of their suppers to be la grande bouffe? How careful they are to pass the plates and dishes, how they ask, check, ask again who would like some more. Many here seem beyond fifty, some twenty or thirty years more. Those who are younger echo their elders' kindnesses and somehow seem older than their years. There is less distinction among the generations. A girl of perhaps seventeen gets up to fix a plate for her grandmother, telling her to watch for the bones in the rabbit stew, asks her if she's taken her pills. A boy, not more then ten, slices the bread, telling his younger brother to stay clear of his work, that he should never play where someone is using a knife. A suggestion of calm and small graces wash the tableau in long ago. 1920? 1820? How is this evening different from an evening in June when the oldest man here was young, I wonder. I ask the question of Floriana, who is of a certain age, though hardly old. She's quiet for a bit before she puts the question to the table. People answer but more to themselves than to the assembly.

Up from the din, Barlozzo says, "No one's going to bed without his supper tonight." Shifting the great bony length of himself to sit sideways in his chair, he crosses his legs, lights a cigarette. The laughter that follows is thin and sounds like memories.

Wearing a rumpled face and a stiffly starched shirt, one bumptious man redeems the mood, "Whoever cooked the lamb stew is the woman I'll take for my next bride." Now the laughter is refreshed and Floriana looks at me, nods toward the rumpled face, "He's ninety-three and has buried four wives. There's no one left who'll take a chance with him. The last one was only sixty-three when she died. She was a bit fat but in perfect health. One day Ilario, here, went mushroom gathering, came home and cooked a frittata for his wife's lunch. She was dead in an hour. Some say it was her heart, but we all know it was the mushrooms."

"Did Ilario eat the frittata, too?" I want to know.

"Only one alive who knows the answer to that is Ilario, and he's not talking."

I sit breaking my bread into pieces, dipping them into my wine. I notice three people. I look at Fernando sitting across and halfway down the table from me, smiling, holding court, it seems, among the men and women around him. They are comparing dialects, the Tuscans trying to mimic Fernando's slippery Venetian cant but managing only what sounds like an underwater lisp. They applaud and laugh with each new phrase he offers. His voice is in symphony with his face, which is beautiful, pink-cheeked from the wine. Floriana stands up, putters about the table, adjusting things, sweeping crumbs with the side of her hand, scolding, teasing as she goes. I catch her eye or she catches mine and she nearly whispers, as though there are only two of us, "Tutto andrà bene, Chou-Chou, tutto andrà molto bene. Vedrai. All will go well. All will go very well. You'll see."

Barlozzo stands behind Floriana now, smoking and sipping wine as though his watch is finished for the evening, as though, now, he can stay a little apart from things. From everything and everyone except Floriana, that is. Nowhere has he fixed his eyes but on her for more than a few minutes at a time all evening. A discreet chatelaine? A gallant lover? Surely he'd heard Floriana's affirmation to me. Surely he never misses a beat. I look at him. I watch him. And he doesn't miss that either.

Bice sets down a small plate in front of me, a fine-looking panna cotta, cooked cream, unmolded and sitting in pool of crushed strawberries. I'm about to excavate it with my spoon when a man who introduces himself as Pioggia, Rain, comes to sit by me and asks if I've yet met Assunta.

"No, I don't think so," I tell him, looking about.

"Well, she's Piero's"—he points to a burly, youngish man in jeans and a T-shirt—"finest cow. And she's blue-eyed. Assunta is the only blue-eyed cow I've ever seen," he says.

He reads my open-mouthed stare as disbelief and so he softens the story of Assunta's astounding loveliness.

"Well, her eyes aren't exactly blue, but they're not brown either. They're gray and brown with little blue spots in them and they're wonderful. So after I milked her this morning, I brought the milk directly up here to Bice. I do that only with some of Assunta's milk, all the rest of it goes to the co-op to get pasteurized and ruined. Can't make a decent panna cotta with pasteurized milk. At least that's what Bice tells me, and so I bring her a six-liter jar of Assunta's morning milk at least three times a week, whenever she tells me she needs it. Prova, prova. Try it," he urges.

I shrink for a moment under this revelation of Assunta's most private ministrations. From her teats to my spoon with only Pioggia's jar and Bice's pot in between. These facts redraw my concept of "fresh." And so I eat blue-eyed Assunta's milk, coaxed from her by a man called Rain, and it's delectable. I lick both sides of my spoon and scrape the empty bowl, and Piogga beams.

Una crostata,