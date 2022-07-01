Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

You & Me Are So Nice Together
Celebrating Friendship in Words and Pictures

by Marlena Agency

Foreword by Lydia Denworth

Apr 26, 2022

144 Pages

Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Friendship

Description

Sixty international, prize-winning artists put a fresh visual spin on the many facets and values of friendship in this quirky, contemporary combination of pictures and words. Each artist has chosen and illustrated a quotation they find particularly inspiring and personally meaningful, resulting in a selection of lesser-known quotes and surprising sayings, from Chilean novelist Roberto Bolano to Senagalese feminist and writer Mariam Bâ, sports announcer Ed Cunningham, Mark Twain, Muriel Barbery, Ethel Barrymore, and many others. The art styles range from sweet to graphic, abstract, cartoon, graphic novel, representational, collage, and more. In a beautiful gift package, with a foreword by Lydia Denworth, author of the acclaimed book Friendship, the honest, heartfelt-with-attitude approach of You & Me Are So Nice Together is the perfect antidote to the overly sentimental odes to the enduring and never-more-important gift of friendship. Two pull-out postcards featuring art from the book are included as a bonus feature. 
 

