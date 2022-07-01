This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 26, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Sixty international, prize-winning artists put a fresh visual spin on the many facets and values of friendship in this quirky, contemporary combination of pictures and words. Each artist has chosen and illustrated a quotation they find particularly inspiring and personally meaningful, resulting in a selection of lesser-known quotes and surprising sayings, from Chilean novelist Roberto Bolano to Senagalese feminist and writer Mariam Bâ, sports announcer Ed Cunningham, Mark Twain, Muriel Barbery, Ethel Barrymore, and many others. The art styles range from sweet to graphic, abstract, cartoon, graphic novel, representational, collage, and more. In a beautiful gift package, with a foreword by Lydia Denworth, author of the acclaimed book Friendship, the honest, heartfelt-with-attitude approach of You & Me Are So Nice Together is the perfect antidote to the overly sentimental odes to the enduring and never-more-important gift of friendship. Two pull-out postcards featuring art from the book are included as a bonus feature.

