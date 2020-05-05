



An anthropologist and his daughter travel to Kermunkachunk, the capitol of Chalazia, to conduct research for an ethnography on the Chalazian Mafia Faction (a splinter group of the Chalazian Children’s Theater).





The book takes place over the course of a night at the Bar Pulpo, Kermunkachunk’s #1 spoken-word karaoke bar, where conversations are actually being read from multiple karaoke screens arrayed around the barroom. Moreover, it’s Thursday, “Father/Daughter Nite,” when the bar is frequented by actual fathers and daughters as well as couples cosplaying fathers and daughters.



Last Orgy of the Divine Hermit is a book about the deep pleasures of reading and drinking, the tumultuous reign of a cabal of mystic mobsters, and, of course, the transcendent love of a father for his daughter.



