Orders over $45 ship FREE

Lost in Taiwan (A Graphic Novel)
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Lost in Taiwan (A Graphic Novel)

by Mark Crilley

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover Trade Paperback
ebook
Hardcover Trade Paperback

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 23, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

May 23, 2023

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316385251

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Action & Adventure

Description

THIS WASN’T PAUL’S IDEA.

The last thing he’s interested in is exploring new countries or experiencing anything that might be described as “cultural enrichment.” But like it or not, he’s stuck with his brother, Theo, for two weeks in Taiwan, a place that—while fascinating to Theo—holds no interest to Paul at all.

While on a short trip to a local electronics store, Paul becomes hopelessly lost in Taiwan’s twisting, narrow streets, and he has no choice but to explore this new environment in his quest to find his way back to Theo’s apartment.

In an unfamiliar place with no friends—and no GPS!—there’s no telling what adventures he could happen upon. And who knows? Maybe it turns out he has friends in Taiwan, after all.

 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less