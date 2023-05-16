Hemingway & Bailey's Bartending Guide to Great American Writers

Introduction

This book grew out of a simple observation: writers like to drink. Not all writers, of course, but most. Or at least they used to. The writers in this book, for example, forty-three great men and women of American letters. From James Agee to Thomas Wolfe, the list includes five Nobel Laureates and fifteen Pulitzer Prize winners, not to mention the National Book Award winners, Academy Award winners, and just plain best-sellers. It's a who's who of our nation's most accomplished novelists, short-story writers, poets, playwrights, journalists, and critics. And they all loved their liquor.

The two of us were talking about this one snowy night a few years ago. We were at a Christmas party in a bar in Greenwich Village, sitting on barstools drinking beers and feeling a touch nostalgic. The night had not started out that way. For any number of reasons (the cheer of the holiday season, the beauty of snow falling in New York, the pleasure of an open bar), we had been looking forward to a pretty serious bender. Yet to our surprise, the party was not with us. There we were, in a bar filled with writers, and the crowd could not have been more tame.

In the good old days, we imagined, things would have been very different. In the good old days, the myth of the hard-drinking writer was not just a myth. But clearly that world had disappeared long ago. Still, the stories remained—F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald showing up at parties in their pajamas, Ernest Hemingway busting John O'Hara's walking stick over his own head, John Steinbeck and Robert Benchley diving for wine bottles at the bottom of a pool. The drunken tales of wilder times. And, of course, the cocktails survived too, if barely—the Sidecar, the Stinger, the French 75—like the language of a lost civilization. We ordered more beers. But wasn't that at least something—the stories, the cocktails? We took another sip. And wouldn't it be something greater still to travel back, even if only in spirit?

We decided to give it a try. One more round, but this time a Mojito, as Hemingway would have had it. And a Gin Rickey for Fitzgerald. We watched the bartender line up the glasses.

..........

In New York, Los Angeles, Paris, at places like the "21" Club, the Musso & Frank Grill, and the Ritz Hotel, classic writers drank classic cocktails. Some had clear favorites. Others were more fickle. What they shared, though, was a common thirst and a high regard for the well-made drink.

Through research, deduction, and a little imagination, we have tried to honor that with our own recipes. We have tested every cocktail in this book—tested and re-tested. They are well-made drinks, true to the spirit of their day and, as important, delicious too.

When asked about writers and their affinity for alcohol, Truman Capote quoted Irish playwright Brendan Behan, "We are drinkers with writing problems." It was a confession of sorts, that the scales had tipped for him. Maybe they tipped for other writers in this book too. Why did they drink so much? Did alcohol help or hurt their writing? These are worthwhile questions and there are no easy answers. But then this is, after all, a bartending guide, and who are we to say.

What we have done is to offer up some brief excerpts from their literary works. Tidbits from the novels and short stories, the plays and poems and articles that made these writers great. One thing is clear: however pickled these writers may have been, they left an extraordinary body of literature behind for us.

So let's lift the first glass to them, to these forty-three great men and women. It is our hope that through their drinks, their stories, their colorful faces, that you too will be able to travel back—to the good old days. All we ask is that you be a little careful as you go. Remember, a couple of cocktails doesn't make you a drunk, and no amount of liquor can make you a writer.

Edward Hemingway & Mark Bailey

UTENSILS

SIMPLE SYRUP 1 cup granulated sugar 1 cup water (One-to-one ratio, as much as desired for use or storage.) Stir 1 cup of granulated sugar and 1 cup of water in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a light boil and then let simmer until sugar is completely dissolved. remove pan from heat, and let cool. If storing, pour cooled syrup into a glass bottle or jar, cap tightly, and refrigerate. Should keep for a week.

GLASSES

GARNISHES

James Agee

"After one drink it's very hard not to take another, and after three it is even harder not to take three more."

Agee, often quiet and despairing when sober, was transformed by alcohol. The life of the party, no, but he could be terrifically entertaining. Director John Huston found that the more Agee drank the more he talked, and the funnier he got. A clever parodist, he liked to mime a piss-drunk Ulysses S. Grant accepting the sword from Robert E. Lee at Appomattox and sliding onto the floor. Although not an actor, Agee occasionally cast himself in bit roles. He played a drunk in both The Bride Comes to Yellow Sky and a television film on Abraham Lincoln. Clearly, he knew how to play to his strengths.

..........

1909–1955. Novelist, journalist, screenwriter, film critic, and poet. Let Us Now Praise Famous Men, poorly received at the time of publication, is Agee's most celebrated work. His unfinished autobiographical novel, A Death in the Family, won the Pulitzer Prize. The African Queen, written with John Huston, was nominated for an Academy Award.

WHISKEY SOUR Like many southern writers, Agee (born in Knoxville, Tennessee) loved his bourbon. One of America's oldest cocktails, the venerable Whiskey Sour is a fine way to imbibe yours. When made just right, a balance between sweet and sour is achieved. 2 oz. bourbon, rye, or blended whiskey ¾ oz. simple syrup ¾ oz. lemon juice Orange or lemon slice Maraschino cherry Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice cubes. Shake well. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with orange or lemon slice and cherry. Traditionally, a raw egg white is added to give the drink a silky consistency. The Whiskey Sour can also be served on the rocks in an Old-Fashioned glass.

From A Death in the Family, 1938

"B LESS YOU , P APA ."

"Rats. Drink your drink."

She drank deeply and shuddered.

"Take all you can without getting drunk," he said. "I wouldn't give a whoop if you got blind drunk, best thing you could do. But you've got tomorrow to reckon with." And tomorrow and tomorrow.

"It doesn't seem to have any effect," she said, her voice still liquid. "The only times I drank before I had a terribly weak head, just one drink was enough to make me absolutely squiffy. But now it doesn't seem to have any effect in the slightest." She drank some more.

"Good," he said. "That can happen."

Conrad Aiken

"A poet without alcohol is no real poet."

One evening at a pub in England, Aiken and Malcolm Lowry (a writer who also liked his liquor) set to drinking at a relatively brisk pace. After more than a couple, they headed out into the thick fog. At nine o'clock, Aiken's worried wife, Clarissa, was stunned to see two mud-soaked zombies lurch into the house. It turned out they had staged an impromptu javelin-throw—this across an inlet where three rivers converged. Unfortunately, Aiken forgot to let go of the javelin and fell into the river. Lowry slipped in after him. Given the dark night and the slimy wall, they were lucky the tide proved lower than their blood alcohol levels.

..........

1889–1973. Poet, short-story writer, and novelist. Aiken gained recognition with his first book of verse, Earth Triumphant. His Selected Poems was awarded a Pulitzer Prize, his Collected Poems a National Book Award. Aiken's best-known short story is "Silent Snow, Silent Secret."

NEGRONI The Negroni, supposedly named after a bar-hopping Italian count, has a remarkable red-orange color and a taste as distinctive and complex as any Aiken poem. You have to appreciate Campari, and not everyone does. Like a Martini, a Negroni can be made dry or sweet. 1 oz. gin 1 oz. sweet vermouth 1 oz. Campari Orange twist Pour all ingredients into an Old-Fashioned glass filled with ice cubes. Stir gently. Garnish with orange twist. Sometimes a splash of club soda is added. The Negroni can also be served straight up in a cocktail glass.

From "Punch the Immortal Liar," 1921

Punch in a beer-house, drinking beer,

Booms with his voice so that all may hear,

Bangs on the table with a red-haired fist,

Writhes in his chair with a hump-backed twist,

Leers at his huge nose, in the glass,

And then proclaims in a voice of brass:

Let all who would prosper and be free

Mark my words and listen to me!

Call me a hunchback? call me a clown?

I turned the universe upside down!

And where is the law or love or chain

That can't be broken by nerve or brain?

Sherwood Anderson

"When you get drunk there is no difference between you and a lot of drunken advertising men."

In New Orleans, an introduction was arranged between Anderson and the young William Faulkner. They became instant friends. As impressed as Anderson was with Faulkner's talent, he was equally impressed with his astonishing tolerance for alcohol. Faulkner attributed his own heavy drinking to his limp and a metal plate in his head, World War I injuries received as a pilot in the Canadian Flying Corps. Believing the tale, Anderson worked the details into a short story, not knowing Faulkner had in truth been too short to enlist. Years later, Anderson himself would be severely injured, fatally in fact. This was not due to wartime exploits, but from drinking itself. Aboard an ocean liner bound for Brazil, Anderson accidentally swallowed a toothpick at a cocktail party. He died shortly afterward of peritonitis—an infection of the stomach.

..........

1876–1941. Short-story writer and novelist. Most famous for Winesburg, Ohio, a collection of interrelated short stories. In form and subject matter, Anderson's work was a major influence on younger American writers, including Faulkner, Hemingway, Steinbeck, and Wolfe.