"A staggering marvel."—The New York Times



“The World Gives Way has a sweeping world rich in lore and an electric plot, both of which make for ideal summer reading.”—Brandon Taylor, Booker Prize-nominated author of Real Life



ONE OF LITHUB'S MOST ANTICIPATED TITLES OF 2021



In a near-future world on the brink of collapse, a young woman born into servitude must seize her own freedom in this glittering debut with a brilliant twist.

In fifty years, Myrra will be free.Until then, she's a contract worker. Ever since she was five, her life and labor have belonged to the highest bidder on her contract—butchers, laundries, and now the powerful, secretive Carlyles.But when one night finds the Carlyles dead, Myrra is suddenly free a lot sooner than she anticipated—and at a cost she never could have imagined. Burdened with the Carlyles' orphaned daughter and the terrible secret they died to escape, she runs. With time running out, Myrra must come face to face with the truth about her world—and embrace what's left before it's too late.