Coming Home to Sugar Lake
Coming Home to Sugar Lake

Includes a Bonus Novella

by Marina Adair

Mass Market / ISBN-13: 9781538723777

USD: $8.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: December 27th 2022

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

PAGE COUNT: 384

Fall in love with Marina Adair's Sugar, Georgia, a small town with lots of character, where a woman starting over and a local contractor become inexplicably drawn to each other while renovating an old house.

He's trouble she doesn't need
Thanks to a cheating fiancé, Josephina Harrington's perfect life just crashed and burned. Moving in with her overbearing parents is definitely not an option. No, she needs to prove she can make it on her own. And she will-by turning her great-aunt's old house into a destination getaway. She's just not expecting her contractor to be so hands-on-and so totally irresistible.

but everything she wants.
Bad-boy golf champion Brett McGraw figured his hometown of Sugar, Georgia was the perfect place to lay low and get his life back up to par. The leggy blonde with a pint-sized pup is the kind of sweet 'n sassy trouble he never saw coming. She doesn't know a nut from a bolt and before long, he's renovating her house . . . as she steals his heart. Can he convince Josephina that his womanizing ways are in the past and he's ready for forever?

Sugar, Georgia