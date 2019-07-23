A Dragon-Lover's Treasury of the Fantastic

Dragons are monsters, mages, heroes, horrors. Dragons thrill our dreams and haunt our legends. Now Margaret Weis, coauthor of the New York Times bestselling Dragonlance and Death Gate series, author of the Star of the Guardians series, and one of the world’s leading dragonists and dracophiles, gathers the greatest classic dragon stories of our time, written by the winners of every award in the fields of fantasy and science fiction. Book jacket.