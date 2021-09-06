A haunting, harrowing story of a boy in love and at war.
Joe Johnson, Jr., ran away from home at age 12, hopping a freight train at the height of the Great Depression. In 1941, at age 14, he somehow talked his way into the U.S. Navy, and was sent to the Philippines. In Manila, he fell in love with a young prostitute. In yet another of Joe’s impulsive and daring decisions, he rescued her from her crime bosses, convincing a convent to take her in. Just weeks later, the Japanese invaded, capturing the Americans stationed on the islands, and launching Joe on a four-year odyssey that almost none of his fellow prisoners would survive. The story of Joe’s prison-camp nightmare, and his ultimate liberation and reunion with his love—and the mother of his son—is a World War II story for the ages.
“What Joe Johnson went through as a young man is heart-wrenching and fierce, yet his story needs to be told and remembered as an example of what deeply humane people encountered and overcame during World War II.”—Gary Sinise, Actor, Founder Gary Sinise Foundation
“Marcus Brotherton has crafted a strong and respected canon of narrative nonfiction books. In particular, he writes beautifully and hauntingly about the paradoxes of war. Humanity and horror mix and mingle in the fray, but in the end good triumphs over evil. Joe Johnson’s story is truly a testament that every one of us can overcome the obstacles that we are dealt, and even thrive when the odds are against us.”—Sara Vladic, New York Times bestselling author of Indianapolis
“Private Joe Johnson displayed an indomitable spirit throughout his remarkable life. He endured what seemed impossible and came out the other side victorious. Marcus Brotherton always writes a powerful book, and A Bright and Blinding Sun does not disappoint.”—Green Beret SFC Ryan Hendrickson, Silver Star recipient Nationally bestselling author of Tip of the Spear