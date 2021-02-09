The Ottomans
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Ottomans

Khans, Caesars, and Caliphs

by

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781541673809

USD: $35  /  CAD: $44

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / History / Middle East / Turkey & Ottoman Empire

PAGE COUNT: 512

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
A major new history of the Ottoman dynasty, revealing a diverse empire that straddled East and West 
 
The Ottoman Empire has long been depicted as the Islamic, Asian antithesis of the Christian, European West. But the reality was starkly different: the Ottomans’ multiethnic, multilingual, and multireligious domain reached deep into Europe’s heart. Indeed, the Ottoman rulers saw themselves as the new Romans. Recounting the Ottomans’ remarkable rise from a frontier principality to a world empire, historian Marc David Baer traces their debts to their Turkish, Mongolian, Islamic, and Byzantine heritage. The Ottomans pioneered religious toleration even as they used religious conversion to integrate conquered peoples. But in the nineteenth century, they embraced exclusivity, leading to ethnic cleansing, genocide, and the empire’s demise after the First World War.  
 
The Ottomans vividly reveals the dynasty’s full history and its enduring impact on Europe and the world. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews