"I think sometimes people are afraid to be real with their readers. I think they want to help us but aren't willing to share their entire journey. This book is so refreshing. I finally see someone's complete process and I find so much of myself in there. I finally see the beauty of the journey and I realize the freedom in Mandy's honesty. Because of that, I am truly able to see that through it all, I am enough.

"As a single woman, I am SO grateful for Mandy's transparency. It's real, raw and inspiring! This book easily connects to so many of us who have been or are going through some of the same things. It's amazing to be reminded that, through it all, you are enough!"

—Melinda Doolittle, singer, author, TV personality