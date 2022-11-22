Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

All the Yellow Suns
All the Yellow Suns

by Malavika Kannan

Regular Price $25.98

Regular Price $32.98 CAD

On Sale

Jul 11, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668628898

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Diversity & Multicultural

Description

A coming-of-age story about a queer Indian American girl exploring activism and identity through art, perfect for fans of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.
 
Sixteen-year-old Maya Krishnan is fiercely protective of her friends, immigrant community, and single mother, but she knows better than to rock the boat in her conservative Florida suburb. Her classmate Juneau Zale is the polar opposite: she’s a wealthy white heartbreaker who won’t think twice before capsizing that boat.
 
When Juneau invites Maya to join the Pugilists—a secret society of artists, vandals, and mischief-makers who fight for justice at their school—Maya descends into the world of change-making and resistance. Soon, she and Juneau forge a friendship that inspires Maya to confront the challenges in her own life.
 
But as their relationship grows romantic, painful, and twisted, Maya begins to suspect that there’s a whole different person beneath Juneau’s painted-on facade. Now Maya must learn to speak her truth in this mysterious, mixed-up world—even if it results in heartbreak.
 

