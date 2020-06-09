Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Gunslinger Girl
Gunslinger Girl: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *
James Patterson presents a bold new heroine — a cross between Katniss Everdeen and Annie Oakley: Serendipity Jones, the fastest sharpshooter in tomorrow’s West.
Seventeen-year-old Serendipity “Pity” Jones inherited two things from her mother: a pair of six shooters and perfect aim. She’s been offered a life of fame and fortune in Cessation, a glittering city where lawlessness is a way of life. But the price she pays for her freedom may be too great . . .
In this extraordinary debut from Lyndsay Ely, the West is once again wild after a Second Civil War fractures the U.S. into a broken, dangerous land. Pity’s struggle against the dark and twisted underbelly of a corrupt city will haunt you long after the final bullet is shot.
*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.
Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Gunslinger Girl:
A Seventeen Magazine Best YA Book of 2018!
A Winter 2017-2018 Indie Next Pick
An Amazon Best Book of the Month - January 2018
A Barnes & Noble Best Book of the Month - January 2018
*"Dirty politics has its grip in this Western-like dystopia... [Ely] leaves the door ajar for Pity's return--and it would be a dang shame if she has ridden permanently off into the sunset."—Bulletin for the Center for Children's Books STARRED review
"Debut author Ely brings to life a gritty future American West... a little Into the Badlands, a little Firefly, a whole lot to say about how right and wrong so often borrow from each other."—Kirkus
"Ely's Gunslinger Girl is as thrilling as a three-ring circus, and just as hard to look away from. With an intricately woven plot of political intrigue and characters so vivid that they vibrate off the page, it's an unputdownable firecracker of a debut. Readers will be left hungry for more!"
—Natalie C. Anderson, author of City of Saints & Thieves
"A gripping, action-packed futuristic Western with an unforgettable heroine--Gunslinger Girl is not to be missed!"—Elizabeth Briggs, New York Times bestselling author of Future Shock
Equal parts futuristic dystopia and gritty western, Gunslinger Girl is genre-bending at its finest. Much like the theater in which her sharpshooting heroine performs, Ely's debut dazzles and stuns.
—Erin Bowman, author of Vengeance Road and Retribution Rails
"An action-packed, thrilling read in an exciting, genre-bending book. Ely introduces readers to a dystopian wild west that is brilliantly imagined...a plot full of surprises, temptation, betrayal, and, of course, shootouts will be a welcome addition to the dystopia bookshelf."—VOYA