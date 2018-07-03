Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Killing Eve: No Tomorrow
Eve and Villanelle plan for a high-stakes showdown in this sophisticated follow-up to the spy thriller that inspired the hit TV series Killing Eve.
“If you want us to remain silent — if you want to retain your freedom, your job, and your reputation — you need to tell us everything, and I mean everything. . .”
We last saw Eve and Villanelle in a spy vs. spy race around the world, crossing powerful criminal organizations and dangerous governments, each trying to come out on top. But they aren’t finished yet.
In this sequel to Killing Eve: Codename Villanelle, former M16 operative Eve reveals a new side to her strengths, while coming ever closer to a confrontation with Villanelle, the evasive and skilled assassin.
Praise
"But it's all good, nasty fun for lovers of James Bond and Modesty Blaise--although Jennings is much more sexually explicit than Ian Fleming or Peter O'Donnell. This espionage romp keeps readers slightly off balance as it brilliantly walks the line between thriller and spoof--and readers will find the experience irresistible."—Shelf Awareness
"The obsessive relationship between the two women deepens. Nonstop action moves between London, Venice, Paris, Moscow, and the Swiss Alps, as the two women track each other, and amoral Villanelle continues her murderous ways. . . . Jennings provides plenty of spy craft and scenic and sensual atmosphere laced with betrayal in this adrenaline-fueled sequel to Killing Eve: Codename Villanelle, the book that spawned the BBC America series."—Booklist
"Like Ian Fleming, Jennings is at once tongue-in-cheek and serious. . . . His version of 007 is great fun."—Sunday Times (UK)
"A memorable protagonist . . . There is an extra sheen of glamor that makes Villanelle more a James Bond than a mere killer."—The Daily Mail (UK)
"Exciting and fun."—Daily Express (UK)