Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Killing Eve: Die for Me

Killing Eve: Die for Me

by

Following the wildly popular BBC America adaption of Codename Villanelle, a high-stakes, addictive new installment of Jennings’s acclaimed Killing Eve series


Though the cat and mouse chase between these two lethal adversaries has seemingly ended, the sophisticated, deadly thrill of Eve and Villanelle’s relationship is far from over. Told in Jenning’s stylish prose, Killing Eve: Endgame is another page turning chapter in the espionage exploits of Eve and Villanelle.
Read More

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780316536967

Mulholland Books Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews