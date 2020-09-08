Women On Top of the World
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Women On Top of the World

What Women Think About When They're Having Sex

Compiled by

Running Press Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780762474479

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $16.99

ON SALE: May 25th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Women

PAGE COUNT: 224

Select a format:

ebook
Hardcover

This collection of fifty true disclosures by women around the world from all ages and walks of life reveals their innermost thoughts and feelings during sex, accompanied by full-color interpretive illustrations from cutting-edge artists. 

Author Lucy-Anne Holmes has spoken to women from around the globe, ranging in age from 19-75, as they reveal their innermost thoughts and feelings during sex. The result is an incredible compendium of true disclosures that are funny and sad, shocking and tender.

Fully illustrated throughout by a range of cutting-edge artists who have interpreted the intimate revelations in their unique ways, Women on Top of the World will be a provocative collection of female voices. It promises to contribute to the changing way women are now talking about their sexuality, and their journeys toward self-discovery.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews