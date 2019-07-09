The Gift

From the USA Today bestselling author, Louise Jensen delivers another twisty psychological thriller that will leave you “guessing right up to the very end” (The Book Magnet).



Jenna is given another shot at life when she receives a donor heart from a girl called Callie. Eternally grateful to Callie and her family, Jenna gets closer to them, but she soon discovers that Callie’s perfect family is hiding some very dark secrets…



Callie’s parents are grieving, yet Jenna knows they’re only telling her half the story. Where is Callie’s sister Sophie? She’s been ‘abroad’ since her sister’s death but something about her absence doesn’t add up. And when Jenna meets Callie’s boyfriend Nathan, she makes a shocking discovery.



Jenna knows that Callie didn’t die in an accident. But how did she die? Jenna is determined to discover the truth but it could cost her everything; her loved ones, her sanity, even her life.



A compelling, gripping psychological thriller with a killer twist from the author of the number one bestseller The Sister.



