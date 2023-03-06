Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
The Ghosts of Beatrice Bird
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 21, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
A woman’s ability to see ghosts draws her into a journey of redemption and unexpected friendship in this unforgettable story from the acclaimed author of A Secret History of Witches.
Beatrice Bird is plagued by ghosts. It’s a gift she’s had since she was a small child. Unfortunately, it’s a gift that has grown more intense, shifting from flashes and feelings to physical manifestations she can’t escape.
In a desperate attempt for relief, Beatrice flees her home, her partner, and a psychology practice in San Francisco for a remote island with only nuns and a few cows for company. She sees as few people as she possibly can. She doesn’t call home. Then she meets Anne Iredale, a timid woman who has lost everything that matters to her.
For the first time in a long time, Beatrice's gift will be called on to help someone in need. The path to healing awaits both of them—if Beatrice can find the courage to take the first step.
Praise for Louisa Morgan:
“Morgan's magic is at full strength...Realistic historical detail, wisdom from Ursule’s predecessors, proud feminism, devoted families and friends, and subtle, believable magic all combine to create a full and gracious reading experience." —Booklist on The Great Witch of Brittany
"Captivating...Glides dreamily from start to finish; readers will be transfixed." —Publishers Weekly on The Great Witch of Brittany
"[A] robust tale of matriarchal magic in a lushly depicted Gilded Age New York....Readers will root for these powerful women as they struggle to overcome the social limitations of their time, whether through magic or force of personality." —Publishers Weekly on The Age of Witches
"Morgan's beautifully conjured tale of three women, social mores, and the sanctity of self-determination is thoroughly enthralling." —Booklist (starred review) on The Age of Witches
"I loved it. A beautiful generational tale, reminiscent of Practical Magic if it had been set in various time periods, but much more expansive in scope. Grounded and real, painful and hopeful at the same time." —Laure Eve, author of The Graces on A Secret History of Witches
"A compelling tale of love and magic in historic America and England....This is a must-read for those who like magic, love, and a little bit of feel-good feminism." —Library Journal on The Age of Witches
"At once sprawling and intimate, A Secret History of Witches deftly captures the greatest magic of all: the love between mothers and daughters." —Jordanna Max Brodsky, author of The Immortals on A Secret History of Witches
"Morgan’s incantatory prose and independent-minded women will delight fans of Alice Hoffman and Sarah Addison Allen with this tale of female self-realization and magical realism. A highly enjoyable read." —Historical Novel Society on The Age of Witches
"Morgan's transportive words will sweep you away to a time of magic, love, and loss. Simply hold on and enjoy this mesmerizing ride." —Tish Thawer, award-winning author of The Witches of BlackBrook series, on A Secret History of Witches
"A moving multigenerational saga about strong women who work behind the scenes to save the world from tyranny. A deeply satisfying and magical work of great craft." —Carol Goodman, author of The Lake of Dead Languages, on A Secret History of Witches
