The Age of the Great Kings

by Lloyd Llewellyn-Jones

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781541600348

USD: $35  /  CAD: $44

ON SALE: April 12th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / History / Middle East / Iran

PAGE COUNT: 448

A stunning portrait of the magnificent splendor and enduring legacy of ancient Persia 
 
The Achaemenid Persian kings ruled over the largest empire of antiquity, stretching from Libya to the steppes of Asia and from Ethiopia to Pakistan. From the palace-city of Persepolis, Cyrus the Great, Darius, Xerxes, and their heirs reigned supreme for centuries until the conquests of Alexander of Macedon brought the empire to a swift and unexpected end in the late 330s BCE. 
 
In Persians, historian Lloyd Llewellyn-Jones tells the epic story of this dynasty and the world it ruled. Drawing on Iranian inscriptions, cuneiform tablets, art, and archaeology, he shows how the Achaemenid Persian Empire was the world’s first superpower—one built, despite its imperial ambition, on cooperation and tolerance. This is the definitive history of the Achaemenid dynasty and its legacies in modern-day Iran, a book that completely reshapes our understanding of the ancient world.
 

