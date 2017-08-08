Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
You Are Made for More!
How to Become All You Were Created to Be
“Whatever difficulties you face,” Lisa Osteen Comes encourages readers, “I believe you are made for more.”Read More
Lisa shares from her own life stories of facing birth defects, limiting labels as a young woman, an unwanted divorce, criminal attack, infertility, and broken dreams. With every story, in every chapter, she delivers biblical truths and practical help for overcoming hardship and loss.
Her down-to-earth style, humor, spiritual wisdom, and optimism engage readers, who will remember and repeat Lisa’s memorable principles for daily living:
· You can’t grasp the future, if you’re hanging onto the past.
· You weren’t made for the pit, but for the palace.
· It’s not over till God says it’s over.
· God’s at work in you, making a masterpiece.
· Let your scars become stars.
In a time when more readers face financial peril, uncertain work lives, and feelings of fragility in a fast-paced and overwhelming world, Lisa’s message shows how to not only get through the day but, how to catch new vision for a bold and bright life.
Lisa shares from her own life stories of facing birth defects, limiting labels as a young woman, an unwanted divorce, criminal attack, infertility, and broken dreams. With every story, in every chapter, she delivers biblical truths and practical help for overcoming hardship and loss.
Her down-to-earth style, humor, spiritual wisdom, and optimism engage readers, who will remember and repeat Lisa’s memorable principles for daily living:
· You can’t grasp the future, if you’re hanging onto the past.
· You weren’t made for the pit, but for the palace.
· It’s not over till God says it’s over.
· God’s at work in you, making a masterpiece.
· Let your scars become stars.
In a time when more readers face financial peril, uncertain work lives, and feelings of fragility in a fast-paced and overwhelming world, Lisa’s message shows how to not only get through the day but, how to catch new vision for a bold and bright life.
Edition: Large Print
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use