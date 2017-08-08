“Whatever difficulties you face,” Lisa Osteen Comes encourages readers, “I believe you are made for more.”



Lisa shares from her own life stories of facing birth defects, limiting labels as a young woman, an unwanted divorce, criminal attack, infertility, and broken dreams. With every story, in every chapter, she delivers biblical truths and practical help for overcoming hardship and loss.



Her down-to-earth style, humor, spiritual wisdom, and optimism engage readers, who will remember and repeat Lisa’s memorable principles for daily living:



· You can’t grasp the future, if you’re hanging onto the past.



· You weren’t made for the pit, but for the palace.



· It’s not over till God says it’s over.



· God’s at work in you, making a masterpiece.



· Let your scars become stars.



In a time when more readers face financial peril, uncertain work lives, and feelings of fragility in a fast-paced and overwhelming world, Lisa’s message shows how to not only get through the day but, how to catch new vision for a bold and bright life.







