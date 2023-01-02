Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

The Hungry Season
The Hungry Season

by Lisa M. Hamilton

Nonfiction / Social Science / Agriculture & Food (see Also Political Science / Public Policy / Agriculture & Food Policy)

Description

The vital story of a Hmong refugee farmer who smuggled seeds of rice from her native Laos to Fresno, California, revealing the grain’s crucial role in physical and cultural survival around the world
Anchored by the captivating story of Ia Vang–a Hmong-American grandmother, shaman, and rice farmer in Fresno, California–and the broader Hmong diaspora, BLOOD RICE chronicles the history of rice from the plant’s domestication in ancient southeast Asia to its role in the Green Revolution and America’s “secret war” in Laos, to its place on the front lines of today’s “gene revolution.”

Thought-provoking and ambitious in scope, Lisa Hamilton’s BLOOD RICE uses the story of rice-the world’s most important food-to examine vital questions about biodiversity and about the tangible value of small farms, cultural rituals, and traditional agricultural practices amid threats from climate change, genetic engineering, decades-long demographic shifts, and a looming global food crisis.

